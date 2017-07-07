20 Easy Ten-Minute Ways To Promote Your Book

The most searched for phrase on Just Publishing Advice is book promotion.

This is no surprise because promoting a book is one of the most challenging tasks in the self-publishing process. While many previous articles on our site have covered this topic, it is worth taking a moment to recap and define what book promotion is all about.

In brief, any action you take to bring your book to the notice of potential readers is of high value. Whether it be an expensive advertising campaign or a simple social media post, the aim is exactly the same. It is to encourage as many people as possible to consider your book, but importantly, it is not a means of finding people to buy your book.

Think of it this way. Attracting social media followers is all about finding people, connecting, and then communicating. It’s a slow and very time-consuming process.

Book promotion is about getting your book out to the world in as many ways as possible and to as many people as possible. The more eyes you can attract to your book, the better your chances of making book sales.

Ideally, the various means you use to promote your book should be both time and cost effective, as well as having a long-lasting effect. With these goals in mind, here are 20 ways to promote your book that will each take around ten minutes to complete.

20 Ten-Minute (Mostly Free) Ways To Promote Your Book

1. Post one of your 5-star book reviews on Facebook and Twitter along with your book cover image and pin it to the top of your feed so every visitor will see it – for weeks.

2. Open a Pinterest account to gain image search driven traffic to your site or blog.

3. Add a comment on three high traffic book blogs. You’d be surprised how many people click on comment links.

4. Add a comment on a major newspaper lifestyle article. Make sure it is a non-topical article though. Avoid politics!

5. Check your bio or profile on your social media sites. Does it need refreshing to make it more appealing to readers?

6. Open an account on Medium and re-publish your best-performing blog posts. It’s an easy process to import posts from your blog and Medium can help you gain a lot of new readers.

7. Do you have a Facebook Page? If not, create one and invest a little money in gaining Facebook Likes for your page. On average it costs about 8 to 15 cents per like. That’s cheap, and also a wise long-term investment as people very rarely unlike a page.

8. Open an account on bit.ly and shorten all your commonly used book links so they look far more attractive when you post them to social media or add links in your blog posts or comments. Tip! You can edit these short links to reflect a little of your book title or author name.

With bit.ly you can change this very ugly book link:

https://www.amazon.com/One-Last-Love-never-late-ebook/dp/B007L5C424/ref=sr_1_16?ie=UTF8&qid=1499424937&sr=8-16&keywords=one+last+love

To this attractive and meaningful link:

http://bit.ly/onelastlove

Which one do you think will work better and attract more clicks?

9. Run an ad on Amazon, but stay within your budget.

10. Run an ad on Facebook for a couple of days. Weekends are worth considering.

11. Find three high traffic book, writing or publishing blogs. Make contact and ask if you can write an article for them. Many sites have a Write For Us page, so keep your eyes open for opportunities to promote yourself to a much bigger audience. Tip! In fact, some writers don’t even bother with having their own blog, because having articles published on popular sites brings far more traffic, readers and importantly, social shares.

12. Set up a free ebook promotion. It’s a lottery, but hopefully, someone will read your book and be kind enough to post a review. On this point, I discovered I had a new book review today, which I think came by way of a free Kindle copy of an ebook I last offered for free over a year ago. Now that is long-term book promotion!

13. Is your book cover truly absolutely fabulous and eye-catching? Now, be brutally honest with yourself, or better, ask people what they think. If you don’t have a top-shelf killer book cover, find a professional designer and buy one.

14. Buy affordable long-term book promotion. Whizbuzz Books offers one year of promotion for only $49.00.

15. Read an article about SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) and put one or two ideas into practice for your blog or website. Search engine traffic is by far the best way to attract new potential readers and book buyers, day in and day out.

16. Check your keywords and categories for your book on Amazon KDP or any other online retailer you use. Can you make a few small changes to help readers find your book more easily?

17. Is your book in KDP Select? If not, why not try it for 3 months to see if you can attract Kindle Unlimited readers. Or, if you have been in Select for quite some time, perhaps try open publishing for a while.

18. Is your book too expensive, or even perhaps, too cheap? Try changing the price for a few weeks.

19. Add Amazon’s embedded book widget on your website or blog. It looks fantastic and gives visitors a chance to read a preview directly on your site.

20. Create your author page on Amazon Author Central. You can add your blog feed, change and improve the look of your book descriptions, add editorial reviews and much more. An Amazon author page is a must have promotion tool. Tip! Your can create your author pages on Amazon US, Amazon UK and Amazon Germany.

Bonus Tip. Not a ten-minute tip, however. Start promoting your next book before you write it! It’s never too early to promote your book, and it will be a great source of new material for your blog.