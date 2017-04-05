One of the main reasons you should use keywords in your blog posts is to help boost your SEO ranking.

By Lisa Brown

Writing for your readers and keeping the context of the content authentic, while using specific keywords can result in poor quality writing. There are many blog posts online where the keywords are included without having any flow with the actual content. It does not help to include all the keywords related to your business, but your content does not make sense to the human being reading the post. This should not discourage you from including keywords in your content, but you have to use it the correct way.

Here are some tips you can use to help write your content around keywords and phrases.

Keep The Balance Right

Keyword stuffing has become a popular phrase amongst bloggers and readers alike. This may seem like a good idea at first to help increase your search engine ranking, but it may cost you more than you anticipate. If a reader finds your blog post and there are a lot of specific words repeated, it makes for a confusing read. The possibility of your reader figuring out you are stuffing keywords is a big possibility. You could have probably got away with it ten years ago, but not today.

Show your audience that you value them and that your post was written with them in mind and not the search engines. Do some research on keywords related to your business to have more phrase options available to you. This way, you stand a better chance of being able to include these phrases without taking away from the context. If I suspect my sentence does not have a flow and I try to make my sentence better, I simply rephrase online. There are tools I use to rephrase the sentences while keeping the keywords intact.

Write Longer Blog Posts

Give yourself an opportunity to use your keywords and phrases by writing longer posts. If your post is only 500 words and you are using 10 keywords, it might become obvious that you are stuffing keywords. If you use the same 10 keywords in a blog post that is 2000 words long, it might not be as clear. This also gives you a chance to add more value to your post and thus to your reader. The internet is full of blogs and websites providing unique content and if you want to be seen, there needs to be value added.

You can benefit from this tactic in many ways as Google also favors longer posts and your ranking might go up based on this. It may seem difficult at first when you are used to writing short articles, but you will soon realize there is much to say about a topic. Your traffic will increase, and your readers will keep coming back because of the information your blog provides. You can gain all of this while using your keywords in a natural way.

Always Write For Humans, Not Machines

The most important aspect of content writing is to write for actual people and not for robots. This will help your audience relate to you and build a relationship with you and your blog. If you want your readers to remember your blog and come back to check for more posts, you need to write content they relate to. As much as keywords are important, skip a paragraph using your keywords and phrases and just write naturally. By doing so, your audience might find so much value in that paragraph that they do not notice the keyword in the next.

People relate to other people, and your readers don’t need to be aware of you using keywords. Whichever phrases you use, write with those in mind to add it in your content. By keeping these in mind, you can build your post to include these without it coming across as keyword stuffing. Also, don’t decide on your blog post with your keywords in mind. Instead, think about what your readers want to hear and then find a way to include your keywords and phrases. You should not curb your writing just because you have this wonderfully ranked keyword.

Proofread Every Word Before You Post

Ask a friend or family member to read your post before you publish. This way, you can get an unbiased opinion. We are our own worst enemies when it comes to proofreading and editing because, after a while, everything makes perfect sense. Get an outsider’s opinion and go by what they say. If the keywords and phrases are in the sentences they have a problem with; perhaps it’s time to rethink and restructure those sentences.

Don’t tell anyone that you used any keywords in your post; otherwise, they might pick it up and find that it does not flow. Just present it as a normal article with no keywords and see if the flow is unnatural. If there is a problem, you can be sure that your readers will pick up on it as well. Your blog might lose credibility if readers pick up that you are using keywords and phrases just for SEO purposes. Proofreading and editing is a very important part of blogging.

Conclusion

We all know that keywords and phrases have been used in blog posts for a long time. With the increase in knowledge regarding blogging, your audience is also wiser and looks out for the unnatural use of keywords. It’s almost like finding a blog with a lot of flashing ads surrounding the post.

If you can include keywords and phrases without distracting your audience from the message you are trying to communicate, you are doing a good job. There are many benefits of adding keywords, but you have to do it in a way where no one notices. You can move your post up on the search engine options and keep your readers happy by giving valuable and unique information. Do not give up on keywords and phrases. Rather continue to practice, until you find that perfect balance.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.