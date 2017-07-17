Writing blog content is not quite as easy as you might think.

By Lisa Brown

There are a lot of rules attached to creating content that will both engage the audience and also be SEO friendly.

If that is not enough, trends come and go, and you have to stay up to date with these developments. In the end, paying this attention to your content is important for the growth of your blog.

A passionate blogger will research and apply the rules which relate to them. You do not have to follow every trend, but you need to make sure that your content does not become outdated. One of the most fundamental rules of creating good content is to add value for the readers.

If you think about a conversation between two people, there are usually a lot of questions that take place.

When writing for people, you want them to be part of this conversation that you call your blog content. If you feel like you are not quite getting it right, use an online rephraser. I have realised the importance of sentence rephrasing when asking questions.

You may want to try building great questions by yourself at first to get a feel for it. Now let’s get to why it is so important to include questions in your blog content.

Engaging your readers

As I said, you want to engage your audience and grab their attention early on. Asking a question draws attention, so it benefits you as well as making the reader think a little.

Your question has to make sense to the reader and intrigue them. It should be something that they did not see coming, or it could be guided and implied by your content.

Relationship building

By asking the right questions, you show the reader that you care about them, and this is a great foundation for building a relationship. You want loyal readers, who will continue to come back for more. One way to do that is to build a relationship of trust.

Adding questions make your audience feel like you are thinking about them while writing your content. Otherwise, you would only state a lot of facts. Don’t you just hate it when bloggers do that? Did you see what I did with the previous sentence? I allowed you to voice your opinion.

Customer satisfaction

Another way to use questions in your content is to ask your customers for their opinions. You want to know if you are doing a great job, or if there are aspects of your blog you could change. Without your readers, you may not have much of a blog, so their satisfaction is very important.

The key to making this strategy effective is to execute the ideas given. You do not have to apply everything your audience suggests, but you may find some tips in there that you never thought about. They are the real users of your blog and from that standpoint, might add value.

Create curiosity

We are a curious generation, and we seek out as many answers as we can. If you use a question in your title, the audience is more inclined to read the post, because they want to know what the solution is.

It is not a way to hook people, but you should really provide a great answer in your content. Grabbing their attention with the headline and not delivering in your content, would be detrimental. Your headline is a vital part of your blog post, but always remember, that it is just the beginning.

Adding value

It is the goal of every blogger to add value to the lives of their readers, otherwise, your blog serves no purpose. Unless you are writing your blog as a journal entry that is only for yourself, you need to give something to your audience.

When you ask a question that is not directly asked of the reader, but rather just hypothetical, you may allow the readers to become intrigued. Even if the answer is just your point of view, you are giving them a new perspective.

Your readers will continue to come back to your blog if you are adding value to their lives and they can relate to what you have to say.

What blogging is all about?

As you can see, there is a lot of value in adding questions to your blog content. You should give it a try on your next blog post and see if your audience finds it more engaging. You and your audience are best friends that just like having structured conversations.

This is how you should approach every post, but in this conversation, you are the expert. Your friend comes to you for advice, and you should be able to deliver. If not, they will go and find another friend.

The blogging world is saturated right now, but there is always an audience for a new blog. As long as you stand out from the masses, your blog should experience growth. Remember to use your word rephrase generator to help you when your sentences just do not sound right.

We live in a world where we can go online and find a ton of information. You want your blog to become one of those information hubs.

Search engines will also be more kind to you if you include questions in your content because it leads it to believe that there is information coming. It’s not a way to trick search engines, but if your content that follows is of high value, you are good to go.

Show your audience that you care about what they have to say and that you take the time to structure your content carefully to their benefit. By doing this, you are going to build relationships with your readers that will last a long time.

Continue to add value with high-quality content, and you should not have a problem. Good luck with your writing and don’t forget to ask valuable questions.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.