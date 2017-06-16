There are many writers out there, but not that many good ones.

By Lisa Brown

It takes time to find that certain moment when everything just clicks. It may seem like a lifetime to some, but if you continue to persevere on this journey, you can make it happen. Writers are in a category of their own because it takes a lot to get published these days.

You may have the dream of becoming the next big thing, but for many, it takes a lifetime to achieve. There have also been those who have only managed to achieve that status after they died. It is a very sad fact, but a reality for some. Writing is no easy way to achieve success and will take you a long time to master. You have to think about things like an unplagiarized generator, or a sentence restructure tool. There are so many factors to writing, which many soon learn that it takes a lot of hours every day to achieve success. Do not fear though, because these tips will take you from a struggling writer to a successful one.

Your voice matters

I see so many writers trying to sound like a writer they might admire or follow. We can all learn a lot from those who have achieved success already, but it is important to find your voice when writing. There is a market that is so diverse, that every voice can be accepted and appreciated. Do you think that the writers you admire copied someone else’s writing style? Probably not. They found their voice, and that is what you are excited about today. Always write in your voice, if you want to become someone who is eventually admired by others. You can also use an online paraphrase generator if you feel like your sentences are not communicating what you are trying to say.

Good grammar

Many writers are tired of hearing about the importance of good grammar, but it is that important. You will struggle as a writer if you let bad grammar pass. There are no excuses accepted for bad grammar anymore because there are so many tools available to us that can help us eliminate it. With a grammar checker and a paraphrasing generator on your side, you do not have this problem. Learn from every correction these tools make and be aware of them in your future writing. There are still good writers who do not have perfect grammar, but they work at it daily. If you do the same, you will be writing flawless work before you know it.

Attention to detail

This is what sets good writers apart from the rest. They pay specific attention to detail and will explain everything they write to the readers, without it sounding like an explanation. It does take time to master this, but by paying attention to detail, your extra work will definitely show to the reader. There are no shortcuts to becoming a writer that is recognized in the industry. What it takes is hard work, dedication and a lot of hours bleeding in front of the computer. You want to be someone who sends work to a publisher and having the publisher know that the work is going to be in immaculate form.

Read a lot

If you are a writer that does not read a lot, you are probably going to stay a writer that does not go very far. The best writers out there will tell you that reading is just as important as writing and it is a fact. By reading a lot, you can pick up on some of the strategies used by other writers. It is also a great way to improve your grammar. Writers usually have writing goals, but you should have your reading goals right next to that. It is that important if you want to become a good writer. Read novels that are in the same category as your writing, or those that are the complete opposite of yours. Go online and read some silly articles that make you laugh or pick up a magazine and read about the drama in Hollywood. Whatever you do, just increase your reading as much as you can.

Practice

Nothing makes anything perfect, other than practising. Writing is an art, and an art is only perfected by doing it over and over again until you get it just right. Do you have a number of words that you have to write daily? If you don’t, it is time to start. Do not just write when you feel like it and definitely do not wait for a moment of passion to flood your brain. Good writers write, even when they do not feel like writing and especially when they have no ideas. It takes only a moment to push through those uninspired times to allow your ideas to flow. Good writers do not wait for inspiration but instead create inspiration by writing through the moments when writer’s block strikes.

Conclusion

You can become a good writer if you are passionate enough about the industry. Yes, it is an industry and not just a dream. We read success stories like J.K. Rowling and wish to achieve the same level of success. What many fail to realize is how long time it took her to write that first book, the number of rejections she received and the financial struggle she went through while writing. She had to sacrifice a lot for her dream. Her depression was real, but she persevered. How many of us complain about every stumbling block in our way? Look at all the famous writers and read their stories. You will be surprised at what they had to overcome during their journeys to fame. Never give up on your goals and do not let anyone tell you that you are not good enough. I am here to tell you that you are good enough if you are willing to put in the work and have patience. Good luck on your journey to becoming a good writer.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.