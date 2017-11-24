Top 7 Free Publishing Platforms For New Writers

With digital publishing, anyone can start publishing their writing in a matter of minutes.

With all the competition, it can be confusing for a beginner to choose the right platform.

Before you go looking for the best publishing platform, I would advise you to figure out what type of writer you want to be.

If you do not know what you want to publish, you cannot possibly know which platform would offer you what is needed.

What works for one writer might not work for the other. It is also important to know who your audience is. Do you want to reach teens, young adults or adults? Are you trying to reach young entrepreneurs or established business owners?

Once you figure out the type of writing you want to do and the audience you want to write for, you can go ahead and find the best publishing platforms.

This is one of the most popular free publishing platforms out there at the moment. You can publish great magazines on this website, and it is effective in what is promised.

There is a function where you can find great content to help as inspiration. Simply use the proper keywords, and you will be flooded with information.

If you are looking for rewriting services UK, I am sure you can find a great article on it on this website. You can also share your published articles directly on social media, which is a great marketing opportunity.

You can find some excellent content on this website and some entertaining ones as well.

It is a user-friendly platform that anyone can publish on. You can sell your digital magazine directly from the website, which makes for easy sales.

Issuu is definitely one of the leading platforms for anyone who has something worthwhile to say. With more than 15000 updates daily, one can see why it is so popular amongst writers.

It also gives you the opportunity to reach a lot of people with your writing. It does not matter what your passion is; there is a place for you on this platform.

Your magazine can be about anything from cats to basketball. There are no boundaries.

If you are a photographer who wants to share your multimedia with the world, you might find this platform appropriate.

It is a platform where you can mix your writing, videos, photographs and audio. Who does not like to read a digital magazine that offers all of these features?

It does make for a more exciting read and higher sales numbers, so it could be worth a shot. If you are more of a photographer than a writer, you can always use online proofreading UK services to help. It is all about having a passion and working hard at it.

With this platform, you can become an expert in your niche, while networking with other experts. You can publish content from social media on PaperLi, and the process is very simple.

Simply create a group on Twitter for example, and invite individuals you want to write for your magazine. PaperLi will then directly source those articles to your account and publish it to your magazine.

The top contributors to your magazine will then receive a shout out from PaperLi on Twitter. This is, of course, great exposure for your contributors and this information is often retweeted. It’s a win for you and your contributors.

You can try out this website free of charge to see if it is the right one for you. The design is sleek and simple, which is exactly what you want as a beginner.

We do not need websites that are too confusing to use. The great thing about this platform is that your publications will appear professional on all devices.

It can be a computer or mobile device. The results are the same.

There is lots of exposure given to writers when you use this website. The moto on the website is “write only once… see it everywhere”, which is very promising.

If you are trying to get your name out there as an influential writer, you might want to give this website a try.

With over 500,000 publishers using this website, you can understand why it made my list.

You can manage your subscribers easily on this platform and add more as and when you please. It does give you full control over your publications.

Find a paraphrasing service UK to help you create flawless articles. You can then launch your own campaign. Start a mailing list to all of your subscribers when you have a new publication out.

You can also send emails that are exclusively written for your subscribers to make them feel part of the team. It is an easy way to promote the work you have done.

This platform is owned by Amazon, and this might serve you well. Think about all the exposure you will get being part of such a big name in the business.

Many people do not like the idea of the book only being available for sales on Amazon, but it is one of the largest online retailers.

If you do want to sell your book anywhere else, you just have to pay CreateSpace a small fee.

Conclusion

There are no limits anymore when it comes to digital publishing, and anyone can do it.

With all these fantastic platforms available to you, it is just a matter of putting in the work.

Before you know it, you are going to own your own magazine, newspaper or book. It is just about the drive and the passion towards your end goal.

Give one of these websites a try, and you will find out that your dream was achievable all along.

These websites are available worldwide, and you can start as soon as today.