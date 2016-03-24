The Devil Is In The Detail In Fiction Writing

Fiction writing only works when it makes perfect sense.

It’s an old cliché, but I was reminded of it this week. I am in the process of finalising a new manuscript, which will hopefully be ready to publish soon.

Having done all the right things, such as having my beta readers go to work, and sending me their feedback, as well as a full edit by my good friend Jack Eason, the manuscript was getting very close to being ready.

So over the last couple of weeks, I have been straining my old eyes to complete a couple of final reads, looking for those small annoying faults, like misplaced commas, errant formatting, typos and silly repetition. Due to the good work done in the editing stage, there were not a lot of faults, so I was very pleased that the end of the process was near.

Until that is, a glaring error hit me in the face about halfway through what I thought was going to be my final read. This is the kind of problem that usually hits first draft fiction writing.

What was the problem?

In chapter twelve, a character is in a situation of being thirsty and cursing at not having any beer in the refrigerator. However, I suddenly remembered that earlier on in the story there was a mention about beer. I did a search and found the passage in an earlier chapter. In that chapter, he drinks a beer, then a second – from the two six-packs he was given by a friend.

Another search for any mention of beer found a paragraph in a much later chapter, where he collects the remaining beer.

The problem here is that I wrote these three passages months apart, and as the cans of beer were such a minor detail and in fact, irrelevant to the story, it was easy to read through the error without noticing. But, for a reader, this type of blunder can be very annoying.

Fiction writing is about the minute details

I recall in almost all of my previous books; I found similar silly plot and character errors. One was that a character’s eye colour changed, and another was a child’s age being far too old for the age of the parent. During the final stages of writing my current manuscript, I had to change all the dates and ages because I had the climax of the story set six years too early.

I have read a number of books, in the last few years in particular, that have had small plot problems similar to those I have mentioned, and it is an annoyance that distracts from the enjoyment of the story.

While there is an abundance of advice for authors with regard to checking grammar, spelling and typos when preparing a manuscript for publishing, perhaps it’s worth adding one more item to check.

Be absolutely sure that the story, and all of the minor details it contains, make perfect and logical sense.