Ten Must Have Online Writing Tools For Writers

Ten of the very best online writing tools

By Lisa Brown

If you are a serious writer, you already know that finding the right tools is crucial to your success. We have so many online tools available to us that we should be able to lighten our loads.

Many people believe that it is easy to be a writer. Although it is enjoyable when you have a passion for it, it can also be challenging. Sometimes you sit in front of your computer and nothing comes to mind.

You can quickly get into a rut, and a mental block can be a most frustrating experience. Then you have to think about the grammar and spelling issues.

You need to do proofreading and editing after you spent an enormous amount of time writing your first draft. You need to find a rephrase website and a close friend who is ready to read your work and give opinions.

Does that sound like an easy job? Well if you are a writer, these are the facts of life. However, I have found ten of the best online tools that can assist you in the writing process.

Sure, we all use clichés in our everyday lives, but it is important to stay away from these phrases when you are a writer. Clichés show a lack of imagination and creativity because you are using an overused phrase.

This tool will help identify these clichés in your work that you might not even notice. When identified, you can change the cliché to something much more original.

Like I have mentioned before, writer’s block is a nightmare, but there are ways and means you can quickly snap out of it and start writing again. It offers coaching and helps you create mind maps.

This app is great when you are stuck on a project, and it seems like an endless task. You can break the task up into smaller sections. In this way, you are not overwhelmed by the entire task. If you are trying to figure out how to rephrase, this app can build a step by step plan to help you figure it out.

Who else misses the days of typewriters? Well, it must have been a nightmare to correct typing errors, but the simplicity is inspirational. This tool gives you the sense of typing on a typewriter, but the ability to hit that delete button as well.

We are easily distracted by a number of buttons around our writing tools. This tool gives you a blank page, where all you need to focus on is you, the blank page and your writing.

When you are working on a group project, it can become tedious to forward the information and wait for a response. With this tool, you can have many users working on the same document. It could be a fun experiment to see how each of your minds work.

Grammarly is still considered as the new kid on the grammar checker block, but it has gained popularity very quickly. It might be because Grammarly is offering practical grammar advice.

It picks up passive voice and much more than simple grammar mistakes. There are suggestions that you can apply or chose not to. It is one of the best grammar checkers out there today.

There is something about sitting in a coffee shop and writing. It’s the sound of people being busy, and it fires something up in a writer. This tool creates the sounds you would hear in a café or coffee shop.

Isolation is a big problem for writers and this way; you can feel as if you are in a coffee shop, without ever leaving your cosy home office.

Infographics are becoming very popular, and it is an effective way to communicate information. Instead of writing an entire article, you can create an infographic. This is basically a summary in the form of an image.

It is said that humans are more likely to pay attention to visuals than they would to a lengthy text. If you are an online writer, this is definitely a tool to look into.

The Pomodoro technique is very popular and has been that way since we heard about it. When you are studying, it is important to take regular breaks to avoid feeling burnt out.

The same applies when you are writing and working on an intense project. Tomato.es has a timer that correlates with the Pomodoro technique. The technique is popular because it is effective and definitely worth trying out.

If you are a writer who works a lot with transcribing to document, this tool can make your life so much easier. It supports most recording files and can get the job done in a short amount of time.

It is much easier to do a quick proofread and edit than it would be to transcribe a 1-hour file. You can even take the audio from a video and convert it to file.

Compiling a bibliography is such a tedious task and can take forever to compile. Many writers do bibliographies as part of the services they offer. With BibMe, you do not have to compile the perfect bibliography, but rather leave it up to the expert.

This tool quickly creates a bibliography by entering the information you used for your research. Some writers need a rephrasing website, and others need BibMe.

Conclusion

Writers need all the help they can get, and these tools will surely make your career a bit easier. It takes a strong person to choose writing as a career. It is not the breeze everyone thinks it is and only a true writer knows what it takes to make a success from your passion and art.

Sometimes, you just have to start with one letter and take it from there. I hope these tools help you and let me know if there are any tools you cannot live without.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.