Many readers prefer ebooks, so why keep debating the issue?

The debate about whether readers prefer ebooks over books rages on in the media. Quite honestly, though, I have to ask, why?

It is as it mainstream media thinks it is at war with ebooks, or more likely, with Amazon. Hardly a day goes by without an article or two on why ebooks are dead, or that book will win, or that readers who prefer ebooks are slaves to Amazon.

Here are two examples:

E-Books Will Never Replace Print, Because E-Books Are Stagnant and Poorly Designed.

The case against e-readers: Why reading paper books is better for your mind.

Both are a load of old poppycock!

This dumb and totally illogical quote from the Washington Post article had me in stitches.

The earth metals we’re using up to build e-readers and tablets are not just rare but highly toxic. And think about all that energy needed to run servers and cooling fans. And remember, trees are a renewable resource.

I suppose the devastation of our forests around the world, and the resulting climate change is worth ignoring if you write for the Washington Post. Better to ignore all that, and justify deforestation in the name of maligning those who prefer ebooks. Reading the article online is ok I suppose, but lethal if you read it on a tablet?

Worse is the article in Gizmodo, E-Books Will Never Replace Print, Because E-Books Are Stagnant and Poorly Designed, as the headline seems to have nothing to do with the article. It’s just click bait being used as a means to continue the demonisation of ebooks and ebook devices.

Then there is this killer article. E-Books Are Damaging Your Health: Why We Should All Start Reading Paper Books Again. Ok, so now ebooks are going to kill us all!

When it gets to arguments that are this pathetic, it is clear that there is a concerted campaign by mainstream media against ebooks. But it is about as logical as conducting a campaign against smartphones, which of course are used to read ebooks. So if we follow the logic of this ‘killer ebook’ campaign, they will have to surely widen their targets to include iPhones, iPads and any electronic device that is ebook capable. Hey, this IS war!

Burn the ebooks? Now that slogan rings a bell.

It really is time to laugh at all this propaganda. The fact of the matter is that some readers prefer ebooks and some prefer books. There are probably millions of readers who read both forms, with no threat of dire consequences. So what’s the issue? There is no debate to be had here. It’s just a media smear campaign, and a beat up. Read what you like, however you like, without any fear.