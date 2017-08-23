Should a blog article be written in the first, the second or the third person?

By Lisa Brown

Blogging is exciting and a great outlet for many people. Some do it as a hobby, while others take it a bit more seriously. For authors, a blog is often the primary means of connecting with readers and promoting books.

When writing your content, it can become confusing having to decide between the first, second and third person. On the one hand, this can be completely up to you, but there is some method to the madness. Let’s discuss all three options and see which options would be the best for you.

The First Person

Many people believe that writing in the first person is the easiest way to write and perhaps they are right to a point. When you write in the first person, you can get very comfortable and sometimes overshare. I found that a text rewriter has come in very handy at this point.

The first person is you and your views. What I like about this writing style, is that you can easily express yourself and share your experiences the way it happened. It may be a bit more of a challenge when you are not writing about yourself.

The Second Person

When you write in the second person, you are ultimately thinking about your readers and trying to add value. You can use this style of writing when you are sharing information that does not pertain to your own experiences. This is handy when you are writing a ‘how to’ blog post or an instructional post of any kind.

Think about what your readers want and focus your articles on that information. Your audience is probably coming to your blog to learn something new, and by adding value, you can easily build a relationship.

If you are not familiar with this writing style, find a word rewriter and use any tools you might need until you get it right. It does take some getting used to, but it is a very effective writing style.

The Third Person

You will usually associate this writing style with fictional books, but it is the best writing style when you are trying to tell a story. It is also the preferred writing style for academic literature, which is a bit more formal than blogging.

If I were you, I would think about using this style and decide if you can connect with your audience this way. It is not a preferred style for blogging because it can seem a bit impersonal. When you write in the third person, you remove yourself from any feelings, experiences and thoughts.

In this regard, you are just the story teller, and it could detach you from your readers.

However, for authors, the third person can sometimes be the best choice when writing blog articles to aid in promoting your books.

It’s all about the message you are trying to communicate, but some bloggers have used third person writing successfully.

The Best Choice

As you can see, there is a place for all three point of view writing styles, and one is not necessarily better than the other.

At the end of the day, we all have a different way of communicating, and you should find the style which suits you best. Think about all the articles you have written thus far.

Is there one particular style that you naturally gravitate towards? Even though you might want to go for the easiest writing style, there is nothing wrong with stepping out of your comfort zone every now and then. It might take a little longer to write your article, but if the effort is worth it, you should go for it.

The Internet is a variety of different people, and there could never be a one shoe fits all scenario. You are different, and your readers are different.

That is why there are so many successful blogs online. There needs to be something for everyone. I do suggest using a plagiarism rewriter as a blogger because if you are ever accused of such, you could lose a lot of traffic. You should rather be safe than sorry when it comes to content.

Do not see blogging as a complicated affair, but rather find your groove and write the best content that you can. It is not all about writing in the first, second or third person. What matters is that you effectively communicate your message and add value to the lives of your audience.

Let’s get real

As much as there is not a preferred writing style and we are all different in the way we communicate, I have to say that the first and second person might be your better options.

If your blog is personal and about your adventures through life, you would communicate your experiences better if you wrote in the first person.

An instructional blog will benefit greatly when written in the second person. You are able to communicate your findings effectively and give great tutorials or share educational information.

Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about third person writing. This writing style should be left to story tellers or for the use of communicating information about others. Perhaps this is the reason why this writing style is not very popular amongst bloggers.

If your website is full of stories and such information, then, of course, I retrieve my point.

Conclusion

Writing is all about sending out good content to the world, and this should be your principal focus.

There is so much poorly written content online that can break the blog. You want to give your audience the best that you can, and thus it is important to focus on your writing skills.

Proofread and edit your articles before you publish because nothing is nothing more frustrating than bad grammar. With the number of blogs online, you want to stand out for all the right reasons.

You are your own online competition, and you should only compare your current efforts to your previous. There is no other blogger like you, and there is a place for you and your blog.

Write content that is engaging and connects with your audience. Let your writing show a bit of your personality and always write in the voice you speak. If this is not done, then it does not matter if you write in first, second or third person.

Lay the foundation and focus on getting the basics right.

Everything else will fall into place.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.