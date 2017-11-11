Should I Self-Publish A Paperback Version Of My Book?

Self-publishing in paperback has very real benefits

Self-publishing does not only mean ebooks

When it comes time to publish, I always publish paperback and ebook versions. But Why?

To be perfectly frank here, Kindle ebooks are far and away my best income source, so why do I bother going to all the extra effort to publish in paperback, when the potential return from all the work is so little?

There are a few reasons.

Firstly because it adds credibility.

When a book is listed on Amazon for example, having multiple versions of a title simply looks better and carries more weight with potential readers.

Another reason is that having two versions allows for much more metadata, so a book is much more discoverable.

I have written about this before in the following articles. How To Master Kindle Keywords, How To Make Your Amazon Book Description Stand Out and Book Metadata.

Self-publish in paperback and get extra promotion

By using the possibilities offered by Amazon Author Central, there are many ways to add much more than the basic information to a book, and with two versions, it is possible to expand these possibilities even further.

One example is the ability to add editorial reviews, which can be different on the Kindle and paperback versions.

These additions made to your books on Author Central appear on your book page on Amazon, so they offer fantastic potential to increase your book’s appeal and discoverability.

One other reason to publish in paperback, is if you plan to release your new title as a Kindle ebook pre-order.

Because Amazon does not activate the ‘Look Inside‘ feature on ebook titles under pre-order, it is not possible for readers to have access to a preview read.

But if you publish a paperback version a couple of weeks ahead of your ebook version, this WILL have ‘Look Inside‘ activated.

The last reason is reviews, as they cannot be posted to a pre-order, but they can be posted to the paperback version, and can then be seen on the Kindle ebook version as well.

So in a round-a-bout way, I publish a paperback version with the thought in mind of preparing for the release of my Kindle ebook version, which as I said at the beginning, is where I plan to make the most sales.

So to answer my original question – should I self-publish in paperback?

Yes, always, because in so many ways, it will help sell more ebooks.