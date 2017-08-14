You always want to boost blog your traffic to increase your exposure.

Here are seven easy tips that will help you gain more visitors and page views to your blog or website.

The following tips are quick to implement on any blog. Spending a few minutes thinking about how to increase your social sharing and search engine indexing potential for your posts is very often more important than the excellent text you have written.

1. Always, always have an image

Why? Two reasons. One is that social sharing is by far the quickest and easiest way to boost blog traffic, but without an image, your shared post will only appear as a line or two of text. On Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and especially Pinterest, your post’s main or featured image is what will attract clicks and boost blog traffic.

The other reason is that your image will be indexed by search engines, so it is an opportunity to gain more traffic from people who use Google Image search. However, it will serve no use unless you prepare your image file correctly.

To ensure your image will be indexed, change the file name to your post title, or if it is too long, to a couple of the keywords in your title. So if you image file is 675_9d7.jpg, rename it to myblogposttitle.jpg. Well, to words that are in your blog post title.

When you add it to your post, make sure the image title is similar to your post title, and also add your title to the alt text field.

Now search engines will be able to index your images, and they can be found by the keywords used in your blog post title.

2. Share, share, share

Social sharing can deliver huge spikes in visitors. But it may come as a surprise to you that one of the best social sites for delivering readers is Flipboard. It is an app that is very popular on iPads and smartphones so it is an ideal platform for people looking for quick reads.

I get a lot of traffic from Flipboard, and on occasions, huge numbers. If you get lucky, and your post is selected by Flipboard to feature in its Cover Stories, expect a big boost in blog traffic.

When you publish a post, always share it on as many social media networks as you possibly can. Facebook and Twitter of course, but don’t forget Linkedin, Pinterest, Stumbleupon and Google+.

Not every post takes off, but some will do well and gain more readers for you. But remember, always have an eye-catching image to get people clicking.

3. Make sure people can share your post

If you don’t have social sharing buttons, get them! You are missing a huge opportunity if your blog doesn’t allow visitors to share your post. Make sure you have at least the main four; Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest.

You don’t need to use a sophisticated plugin to add social sharing buttons to your site, but if you have the ability to link your buttons to Google Analytics, it is then possible to see how many shares you receive each day.

Remember, every time a visitor shares your post; you are gaining exposure to totally new sources of traffic. If a visitor shares your post and has a large following, it can only have a positive effect on your traffic.

4. Internal link inside your posts

If you get a new visitor to your blog, you don’t want them to disappear after reading only one of your posts. To encourage them to read more and increase your page views, include one or two internal links in your text that link to another one of your posts.

However, make sure your links are inviting.

Never add a link by saying, click here, as it will not attract interest or Google indexing.

Always add a link to a useful phrase such as how to add your internal links in your text where you use words that are informative and give a clear sense as to what you are directing them to, so the reader will be attracted, and then interested in the new post.

5. Always research your post title

Whatever topic you are writing about, do a Google search and try to discover certain keywords that you can include in your title that will help more people find your post.

While this site focuses on publishing advice, attracting readers from outside only those interested in publishing helps boost blog traffic. While they may not be interested in publishing per se, they may well be interested in some of the advice articles on blogging and promotion.

For this post, I wanted to write about ways of getting more readers to author blogs. After doing a few Google searches, I decided that the words, book, boost and blog traffic were much more searchable than author, more readers and getting.

I also chose the number seven. Why? It is a strange fact that odd numbers seem to attract more clicks than even numbers.

6. Big tip! Always, always use Google+

Yes, I know what you are thinking. Google+ is next to useless as a social media platform. And, yes, it is. Interaction is minimal, and gaining followers is pointless.

But, Google+ has one absolutely huge advantage. Have you noticed Google search entries like this? Index links with an author image give you authority and will attract more clicks.

You can only get these links with an author image and bold title if you have a Google+ account, so this is a very, very good reason have one.

When you are logged into your Google+ account and share your post, you will get this pop-up or new tab. However, there is one little trick that you have to do. Wrap your title in stars, as in the image below.

There is even better news, though. Once you click share, your post will appear as a new indexed link in Google Search in less than twenty minutes!

7. Use H2 and H3 paragraph headings

You may not be familiar with, or even need to know how Google and Bing index a page, but one element is vitally important.

Search engines do not see a text as humans do. They only look at the code. The most important parts of a text page code are what are called heading tags. They are numbered, and the most common are H1, H2, H3 and H4.

Search engines see these tags as the sense of order in a text. H1 is always the title of the post and is almost always set automatically by whatever blog platform you use. Then the indexing robot will check for H2, H3 and H4 tags and understand that these are important and ordered words for indexing.

You will never need to set a H1 tag, but for H2 and H3 you will.

H2 in almost always applied to the sub-heading. This says that these are the most important words, after the title.

For all subsequent paragraph headings, they should be H3, and therefore of equal importance.

You can easily apply these setting in your blog editor. The setting in usually in the formatting or style menus.

Applying tags to your posts will increase your search index rankings, which of course helps in gaining more organic traffic.

Summary

All of these tips are quick and easy to implement and need no technical expertise. If you get into the habit of applying them to all of your posts, you will gain a boost in traffic very quickly. Applying simple SEO practices is the best way to get more traffic to your blog.

Remember, however; that content is forever king. A well written, long, informative or entertaining post on a well-designed blog will always attract, and retain far more loyal readers.