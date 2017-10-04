Selling books is about gaining clicks. So how do you get people to click?

Without clicks, no one is going to discover your ebook or book, so it is vitally important that when you have published your book, you start work on building a clickable trail to your book’s sales page.

Of course, helping people navigate to your book does not necessarily mean that they will instantly buy it, but a small percentage will. So selling ebooks will be about generating enough volume of visitors to your book sales page to make the small percentage a profitable number.

In this article, I am going to include a number of examples of links and link types to illustrate how effective links can be.

They will direct in one way or another to either one of my own books, articles on my blog, my own social media posts or to other sites, so you may not wish to click on every link.

Let’s get started on creating clicks to start selling books.

The very first set of links you will create is when you first publish.

All self-publishing platforms require that you select genres or categories and these links help readers find your book when they are visiting and searching online retailers for a new book.

Books > Biographies & Memoirs > Historical

Books > Literature & Fiction

Books > Mystery, Thriller & Suspense > Thrillers & Suspense > Spies & Politics > Espionage

Books > Teen & Young Adult

Kindle Store > Kindle eBooks > Biographies & Memoirs > Historical

Kindle Store > Kindle eBooks > Mystery, Thriller & Suspense > Thrillers > Espionage

Kindle Store > Kindle eBooks > Teen & Young Adult

But of course, these are only general links to a broad selection of books, of which your book is only one.

The real aim is to get readers to your book sales page directly, via an external click. Let’s start with how to get more clicks from Twitter.

Here is a terrible Tweet of one of my books.

One Last Love – #books http://t.co/EdO66xJHdl — Derek Haines (@FebThe5th) September 12, 2017

Hardly very inspiring, and unsurprisingly it gained no clicks, no retweets, no favourites and only 300 views. At least I didn’t add, buy my book! Non-descriptive text Tweets with only a link achieve little. There is a better way. Add a hook line.

One Last Love. A powerful story of love, forgiveness and acceptance … Life http://t.co/8HOfFWLPMo #books — Derek Haines (@Derek_Haines) September 18, 2017

But, including an image in a Tweet increases clicks by at least 300%!

One Last Love Life has the habit of delivering its perver https://t.co/0N6u6rx0Oh #amreading #kindle #books pic.twitter.com/S94J3qKjg1 — Derek Haines (@Derek_Haines) October 4, 2017

If you want to get clicks and more engagements on Twitter, make sure you add an image as often as possible!

While I have yet to prove it, I have read that including the clickable link within the first 30% of a Tweet increases the click rate. I’m not sure, but it could be worth a try.

The example Tweet above is called an Embedded Tweet, and it is a fantastic form of link that you can use on your own blog. The other advantage is that all your links work in an embedded Tweet.

What about Facebook?

On Facebook, the increased efficiency of an image is not the same as on Twitter, as Facebook has always been image-driven, so text posts almost always fail to gain attention. With Facebook, always use an image and add plenty of supporting text.

Again, like Twitter, you can embed your Facebook posts on your blog pages, as I have done below to gain more clicks.

Adding embedded Tweets and Facebook posts to your blog have a huge advantage. On Facebook and Twitter, your posts will disappear from view within a day or less.

But by embedding your best Tweets and Facebook posts to your blog posts, they will continue to attract clicks for as long as your blog exists. Now that is a way to really maximise on your social media posts.

Always add links in your blog posts.

Moving on from social media to your blog. You probably have some widgets for your books in the sidebar or footer for people to click.

Sure, these can help, but in reality, very few people click on them as they look like ads.

A better way is to encourage visitors to click, is to add embedded links into your text when you are writing a post about your book or an associated topic. Let me use a little piece of text to illustrate how it is done.

The only certainty about my friend Louis is that no one, not even those closest to him, knew his life story. His wife, Maria, passed away in 2012 at ninety-nine years old, and with her passing, the last of her husband’s secrets have been made safe forever. Louis died when I was seventeen, and my only wish now is that I had asked him more questions.

By including these links in your text, you give the reader a lot more information to investigate, but make sure these links open in a new tab or window so your reader can come back to finish reading your post, and not be sent off into the ether. As a side benefit, internal linking is very good for SEO and Google Search.

Of course, don’t forget to add a clickable link to any images that you use in your blog posts, as they work in a similar manner to what I noted about the effect of images on Twitter and Facebook.

For some reason, people love clicking on images, and especially now on smartphones. The image to the left is a clickable link.

Perhaps it’s a sense of mystery as to what hides behind an image. So, no matter how small or how large, always add a link to your images.

There are many places on your blog where you can use links to increase the number of potential visits to your books.

Add extra navigation elements to link directly to each of your books, or to your author page or search page on individual retailers. Every link you add creates an opportunity to sell books.

Pages are often better than posts on a blog for selling ebooks.

One of the best means of attracting readers attention and interest, and encouraging them to click is to write static pages as opposed to posts for your blog. Posts get lost in a long chronological list on a blog, but a page can sit up in the menu bar so it is clearly visible on every page and post on your blog.

Try writing a few pages that are specific to your books, add them to your menu, and of course, add text and image links within your text.

Finding places in your text to add logical links is easy. However, don’t add a link on every line. Space them out a little to use them effectively.

There are so many ways you can use links. You can exchange links with other bloggers, start using a new social media platform, start a new blog with a different focus or add well-written pages to your existing blog.

Tip! Another consideration is to add your website and social media contact links to your ebooks. Most authors add these at the end of the book, but why not at them beginning? By doing this, your links will be visible, and clickable, for people who read or download your book’s preview.

Hopefully, you found the information in this article useful, and also that you didn’t get overly bored clicking on all my well-intentioned illustrative links. Well, maybe you clicked on one or two of them.

The main lesson from this article is that links are very powerful tools, and by incorporating them in your text, images and menus, and ebooks too, you will create more avenues for readers to discover your stories and books and of course, help in selling ebooks.

Always think about the longevity of your links. Links on social media are lost within a day or even hours. However, links on your blog or website, or better still, on external sites, are almost permanent and will drive clicks to your book pages for a very long time.

The more links you can create, the more clicks you will get, and the more books you will sell.

There is now a video tutorial on How To Embed Links available for you to view.