Self-Publishing News Updates Authors Need To Know

What’s News In Self-Publishing

It’s hard to keep up with all the changes and developments in self-publishing. It is a constantly changing industry and one that will keep changing in the future.

While Just Publishing Advice endeavours to post new and relevant articles to keep authors and writers informed, the pace at which change happens makes it difficult to post full in-depth articles for every change or development.

To overcome the problem, this page will be updated regularly with the latest publishing and self-publishing news authors and writers need to know.

So, bookmark this page and come back from time to time and we will try to keep you informed of everything important you need to know.

This will not be a news feed, as there are plenty available on the Internet. However, we will try to keep you informed about what you really need to know to stay ahead in self-publishing.

Latest Self-Publishing News and Updates

8/11/2017

Macmillan has announced the closure of its self-publishing unit, Pronoun. For authors using Pronoun, it would seem that you will have to change to a new aggregator such as Draft2digital or Smashwords.

Draft2digital now offers ebook distribution to Amazon. This is a big development, but before you jump in, read the fine print first as this distribution agreement will not include KDP Select and therefore, Kindle Unlimited listing.

Social Warfare is a great WordPress plugin, which I use on my sites. There will be a promotion discount for its pro version plugin this week on November 10. The promo code is TYVETS.

Many writers use the popular Grammarly service to help with grammar and spellchecking. So it is good news that Grammarly is now available as an iPhone and iPad app.

Twitter has increased the length of Tweets to 280 characters. This is good news for authors using Twitter as a book promotion tool as you can fit more of your book description in one Tweet.

More publishing news to come, when it happens …