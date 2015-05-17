Self-publishing in your retirement can become an attractive side income stream.

Self-publishing has become a popular pastime, and potential income earner for many retirees, as it is perfectly adapted to their lifestyle. It doesn’t matter where you live, so long as you have an Internet connection, self-publishing in your retirement is an ideal and enjoyable home-based activity.

While some start after they begin their retirement, I would suggest to those who may be approaching this stage of life, to get a head start by planning ahead, and getting their self-publishing off the ground well before the time arrives. For those totally new to writing and publishing, it can be a steep learning curve, so having a few years experience under your belt is a positive advantage, and will pay dividends when one has more time to invest.

Self-publishing is a flexible retirement side business.

Even for people a lot younger, self-publishing as a hobby can always be ramped up if circumstances change. For example, unemployment, illness or perhaps for the luckier ones, a one-year sabbatical.

I started writing and then self-publishing a long time ago now, and it has almost always been a hobby, or at most, a part-time side income activity for me. Yet I had had a few times here and there when bad luck struck and I was unable to work full-time, and writing and publishing filled a void for me.

Not only as an activity but also as an income earner. My most profitable period, in so far as writing output and book sales is concerned, was a few years ago when I was ill for an extended period of time, and I invested my time almost 100% in writing, publishing and promoting. Not only did I make a little money, but I really believe that my determination to keep active and working helped me back on my feet far sooner.

Self-publishing has become popular with people of all ages, and from all walks of life, as it can be adapted to the aspirations of almost anyone. But if you are thinking about it as a small business, a side income or simply a pleasure, the most attractive benefit is that it can be slowed down, stopped, restarted or ramped up at any time. This makes it a great fallback plan for anyone with a love of writing, or an ideal way to enjoy and profit from writing in your retirement.