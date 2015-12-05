Self-published romance ebooks top the sales list

Smashwords have released their annual ebook survey, and it is quite startling to discover how dominant self-published romance novels have become. In short, the romance genre accounts for a staggering 87% of the top 100 bestsellers on Smashwords and their aggregators. Should I repeat that number? Eighty-seven percent!

While it is impossible to compare this data with sales of self-published romance novels on Amazon Kindle, one could make a logical assumption that romance probably also dominates Kindle ebook sales.

However, with such a clear dominance of one genre making up such a massive proportion of ebook sales by Smashwords, where does this leave writers of other genres? This could explain why some authors of genres other than romance, erotica and YA often find it difficult to gain sales traction on Smashwords.

After romance, the top selling genres are headed by erotica and YA, with Literary fiction just managing to make it into Smashwords’ top fiction genres.

Romance ebooks account for 70% of to 10 bestsellers

Not only are self-published romance novels dominating Smashwords’ sales, they are still increasing in percentage terms. Up from 70% in 2014 to 87% in 2015. The note on the slide below makes for interesting reading, however. The description of the smartest authors in the business may well be true, but it misses one extremely relevant criteria. They must also write romance! It seems to matter little from the data if an author is organised, professional, sophisticated or experimental unless you write romance you have little chance of success.

The last slide I have captured is a graphical breakdown of the best-selling genres, which gives more details as to what is selling, and also not selling on Smashwords. Surprisingly, while romance is so dominant, chick-lit only manages to sneak into the pie chart.

If you wish to see all the slides in this Smashwords presentation, you can view them on Slide Share.

So what does all this data mean to self-publishing authors?

Smashwords have an ebook catalogue of about 400,000 compared to Kindle at around 4 million, so in many respects, it is difficult to compare the two retail platforms. However, from the data they have released, it may explain why many authors struggle to sell ebooks on Smashwords. Simply put, you write in the wrong genre for ebook buyers, who are buying their ebooks from Smashwords and their aggregators, Apple, B&N and Kobo.

I know from my own experience that I have never had much success on Smashwords, even though my ebooks sell quite well and steadily on Kindle. Writing self-published romance novels is certainly not my cup of tea, as science fiction farce, speculative fiction and literary fiction are the genres I prefer to write. There is no way in the world I could possibly write romance.

So success on Smashwords seems to be, not how well you write, but what you write.

I know there has been a lot of discussion about self-publishing on the available platforms to Indie authors, with a range of views about the relative sales success on each platform. There is also, of course, the debate about open publishing and making ebooks available to readers on as many platforms as possible, as opposed to exclusivity on Amazon.

However, with this sales data released by Smashwords, it would seem to me that if you are not an author of self-published romance novels, you are probably not having a lot of sales success with Smashwords. But at least you now know why. You may write very well, but not in one of their popular and saleable genres.