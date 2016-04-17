I have one thing to say about my Draft2Digital review- WOW!

Draft 2 Digital (D2D) has been on my to-do list for a few months now, but I didn’t want to share my thoughts until I had used it.

Now however, with a couple of days under my belt, and a few ebooks published, all I can say is that Draft2Digital really looks like it knows what it is doing.

Like Smashwords, it is an aggregator, which means that it is a self-publishing service that publishes to retailers such as Apple, Kobo and B&N among others. Perhaps Smashwords has a few more aggregated retailers, but for me, I am only interested in the three I mentioned.

So what impressed me about Draft2Digital?

Firstly, after I registered my account, it only took ten minutes to add all the details including my author profile, account information and most importantly for me, as I am not a US resident, my IRS tax exemption information. Good to go after ten minutes? Yes!

Next, payment is made monthly by EFT or Paypal with only a $10.00 minimum. For me, payment by Paypal, once a month is a real winner over Smashwords, who insist on paying three monthly.

Then when I started on loading up my first ebook, there were some pleasant surprises.

Setting up a pre-order was easy. All I had to do was set my publishing date on the first publishing page, which is called the Acquisitions page. An odd name, but well, so be it.

On the same page, loading up a Word document was a breeze, and there was no need to even create a Table of Contents, a Title page or an About the Author page. All of these can be added by Draft2Digital. My Word file included all of these, but next time I’ll know not to bother.

Selecting genres is simple, and adding keywords separated by commas is a nice touch.

Better still, was an option to add a New Release Email Notifications Signup page at the end of the ebook, and even a teaser page for books in a series.

Then, when I had my ebook ready, a preview in .epub .mobi or .pdf formats was prepared for me to download and check before I hit the publish button.

Ok, all done, and my ebook was published without a single hassle.

But Draft2Digital had another pleasant surprise in store for me.

Not only did I get the standard confirmation of publishing email, but a little later I started getting emails confirming that my ebook was live on Apple. Followed by another for Kobo. Both with links to my ebooks on each retailer, which I could use for promotion. I like this small gesture, a lot!

Ok, it’s only been two days, but all I can say is that Draft2Digital ticks almost all of my priority self-publishing boxes and more.

The only small moan is that I would like to have information about what SEO D2D apply to its published ebooks. But this is a minor point.

Like most self-published authors, I like to have some of my ebooks exclusive with KDP Select, and others open published. In the past I have used Smashwords to distribute to retailers other than Amazon. However, I will now have to reconsider, because Draft2Digital really impressed me.

While I know the realistic sales potential of Apple, B&N and Kobo, I am still looking forward to seeing how my few ebooks fare after using Draft2Digital. I will add a follow-up post in a few months once I have some hard data.

