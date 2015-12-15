UK self-published authors need to duplicate their ebook promotion

Many new UK self-published authors I have had reason to be in contact with are often unaware that their ebooks that are available on Amazon.co.uk are restricted to UK buyers only.

While it is impossible to notice this if you are in the UK, an ebook’s page on Amazon.co.uk will have the ‘buy button’ removed for all non UK customers, and replaced with the following notice.

Instead of this, which lets buyers, buy!

Almost all retailers use geo-protection

The cause of the notice is because Amazon Stores other than the US store are geo-protected. For UK self published authors, it is absolutely essential to make sure that any ebook buy links posted to social media are using the Amazon.com ebook page link.

While it is inconvenient, it is a matter of making sure that an ebook is made available to buy to as many potential readers as possible. As the US is the biggest market for ebooks, it makes sense to use US links and not UK links. Additionally, Amazon.com links will allow purchases by a whole host of other countries, other than just the US.

But why is this so?

It may have something to do with the history of Amazon UK. Bookpages.co.uk, a UK online book retailer, became Amazon UK on October 15, 1998. So perhaps there was an agreement at that time to keep Amazon UK separate, or maybe on something similar to a franchise basis.

Whatever the reasons, Amazon UK up to today is a very different site from other Amazon ebook Stores. Even to the point that Author Central UK does not link in at all with Amazon Author Central US. Reviews from UK readers are kept separated, and book rankings are calculated and displayed in an entirely different form.

These differences are important for UK self published authors to understand, as negotiating these barriers is the only way to achieve reasonable sales success. While it may seem that ebooks by UK self published authors are available to the world, the truth is that only UK book buyers get a buy button when they visit or stumble across a UK ebook link on social media.

For people outside the UK, it is very doubtful that they will go to the trouble of copying the ebook’s ASIN number and then go to Amazon.com, then paste the number, and then find the ebook.

When the rest of the world finds an Amazon.co.uk link to UK self published authors and their ebooks, it will be a dead end.

My advice to UK self-published authors is to always include two links in any promotional posting. One for the UK, and one for the US, which literally means the rest of the world. But if there is only place for one link, use the US link to Amazon.com, and give your ebook it’s best chance of selling.