Almost Hidden Amazon Kindle Ebook Promotion Tool

A new tool to encourage fast ebook preview reading

If you are promoting ebooks, you will know that it takes a potential reader a number of clicks to get from a book link on your author website, before finally making it through to the the ‘Look Inside’ feature on your Amazon book page.

That’s if they bother to click the cover on Amazon to find the ‘Look Inside’ preview read.

Getting someone to click your link is the first hurdle of course, but wouldn’t it be great if your potential book buyer was taken immediately from your cover image on your website, to your book’s ‘Look Inside’ preview?

Well, now you can do this.

Amazon has recently added a very small ‘Embed’ link to every book page, and while small and hardly noticeable, it is an extremely powerful tool for promoting your books. It creates a clickable cover image of your book, with the options to either buy or preview read your book. With only one click.

From my experience, I have tried all types of linking to Amazon, but none have been as efficient at this Amazon book tool. One click and your reader is into reading your book!

So, how do you use the Amazon embed tool?

First, go to your book page on Amazon, and look to the right, under the pricing panel, and click <Embed>.

When you click, a pop-up window appears, where you can make modifications to suit your website, plus a couple of other options.

The first thing to do is select ‘Embed to your site’. If you have an Amazon Associates account, you can add your ID.

The most important though is ‘See more options’.

Click it to open, and select the cover image size to suit where you will use it on your website.

Then select either open in new tab, or in place, and lastly, if you wish to have a buy button. Well, of course, you do!

Once you have selected your options, copy the code from the iframe code line, and then paste the code onto your website. Here is an example of the tool in action. Yes, it’s my book of course.

Also notice that since writing this post, I have changed to a new cover. Amazon automatically updates the embed too, to show the new cover.

When you click ‘Read Preview’, it not only takes you directly to the book, with a very quick cover flash, but it also removes the credit pages, so you are straight into the story.

You did click to try it, didn’t you?

So, are you updating your all your books on your website yet?