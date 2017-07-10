There are no shortcuts to becoming a great writer

By Lisa Brown

In order to be a great writer, you must first believe that you have it in you. If you start this journey with any kind of doubt, it will probably fail. Every writer had to start somewhere, and you are exactly where you need to be to make this become a reality.

Once you have that under your belt, we can move forward. Here are my tips on not just becoming a writer, but becoming a very good writer.

Stop waiting to start writing

Many writers wait for that sparkly moment when they finally feel ready to start writing. That day may never come, so you might as well start today. Writers have to have thick skin to write on those days when no new ideas come to mind.

Waiting for when you are ready is a waste of time. You are ready right now, and you should start your journey at this moment.

Be flexible about your writing

What type of writer do you want to be? Let’s say you speak two languages and want to become a translator. Find a good translation website and do the best translation for all your clients. Offering personal translation services is a niche that is not saturated yet, but it might not be what you had in mind.

If you want to become a writer, you are going to have to step out of your comfort zone and write about anything. You are not always going to get a job that fits right in your niche, and that is okay.

Read, read and read some more

If you want to be a good writer, you better start reading a lot. You can read up on any established writers, and you will find a similarity between all of them. They read a ton, and this is not just because they woke up one day, with a love for reading.

Pay attention to the work of others and apply it to your own writing. You can grow your vocabulary this way as well, which could greatly benefit your writing.

Daily writing is a habit you will need

No one ever said that it is easy being a writer because it definitely isn’t. A famous writer once said something in the lines of “To write is to sit at your desk every day and bleed”. Does that sound like a great time? No, but if you are passionate about becoming a good writer, you are going to have to write every single day.

You can set a goal for yourself on how many words you are going to write every day. It can be 100 words if that suits your lifestyle, but most writers aim for around 1000 words a day. Any more than that is a bonus.

Carry a notebook everywhere

I don’t mean a laptop, but an actual notebook and pen. It takes less effort to pull out your paper and pen while on a commute or at a friend’s house. Ideas come at strange times, and sometimes an event can spark an idea for your next article or novel.

You need to be able to capture that idea as soon as it happens. Write your idea down and work on it as soon as it is time to write. This way, you do not miss a thing.

Be controversial and break some rules

Write about matters that interest you and do not go with what everyone already mentioned a thousand times. Break the rules and say what you feel. Do not write like any other writer, but instead, bring your own voice forward. It is what writing is about. You want to stand out, instead of blend in.

Some writers try to copy the writing of other writers, but there is a market for your own voice. Write the way you speak when having a conversation with an old friend. It needs to be comfortable and unrehearsed.

Engage your audience, not yourself

Here is one of the most valuable tips for writers. You need to write for your audience and not for yourself. Think about the people who will be most likely to read your content and figure out what they want to know. Cater to that need by basing your content on their needs. Are they laid back people or professionals?

Once you know who your audience is, you can write for them. It gives you a better chance to help them engage with you and your writing.

Edit when you’re done writing

I see writers editing their work after writing only a page. When you are writing, allow your creative side to come into play. There will be enough time to edit your work when you are done. Forget about all the spelling and grammar mistakes for now. You will fix those later, but for now, you just write.

It gives you so much freedom in your writing and allows your brain to focus on one thing at a time. By doing this, it will help you write much better content. Take a week break from your work when you are done writing and edit after that time has lapsed. This way you can look at that first draft with a clear mind.

Conclusion

If you have a goal and enough passion to become a writer, you will get there. It is going to take a lot of hard work, but anything that is worth gaining tends to be difficult. You may not find a publisher immediately, but you are not going to give up at your first hurdle.

Grow a thick skin and keep on trying until you reach success. It all starts with you, right here, right now and whatever decisions you make will determine if you reach that goal.

Believe in your own abilities and then do the hard work. In the end, it is going to reward you for all the work you put in. Ask for help if you are struggling and do not be afraid to use online tools created for writers. You need all the help you can get, and you do not want to become one of those isolated writers.

Now go out and start writing down your first word. That is all it takes. From there, you are officially a writer. All that can happen from this moment onwards is that you can improve.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.