Why grammar is so important

By Lisa Brown

There are many articles and blog posts out there with grammar mistakes. Some of those mistakes are not as bad as others, but are unnecessary and attentive writers can easily avoid them. A writer who does not spend time correcting grammar mistakes does not care about the quality of the content and therefore, does not care about writing. If you speak to any passionate author or writer, you can be assured that there is a process that takes place after the first draft is written.

With all the tools available to us these days, you can find help for just about any part of your writing. You can find grammar checkers and even an article summary generator. There is no excuse for poor grammar anymore, even if you are not writing in your native language, although I do recommend you write in your mother language. Here is why grammar is important.

Good first impression

Reputation is extremely important for a writer and to create a bad impression early on is detrimental. If I come across a website with poorly written content, I am unlikely to return. It is important to create a good first impression and to show that you took the time to do the best you can with your writing. No one is expecting flawless writing, but it does show when a writer puts some effort into the content.

Clear communication

You do not want your readers to walk away from your work, wondering what you were trying to say. It is important to communicate your message clearly, and you cannot do so with poor grammar. Double check your work before you publish it. You take a lot of time writing, and if your message is delivered and understood incorrectly, it does waste a lot of time, because your main purpose was not fulfilled.

Believable

If your content is written well and is communicated clearly, you should be perceived as believable and trustworthy. You can use an article writer tool that can help with poor grammar or you can take the time to proofread and edit your work. If you want your facts to be believed by your readers, you have to prove to them that you are a diligent person. This is a relationship of trust you are working on, and that takes time and effort.

Saves time

You may be trying to rush your writing to get it published as soon as possible, but if an editor has to send it back for correcting, you will waste more time. The time it took the editor to correct your mistakes and ask for your opinion on corrections takes a lot longer than running your work through a good grammar checker or doing a thorough proofread and edit yourself.

How do you improve your grammar?

Read a lot

A writer who does not read a lot will not be a good writer. For some reason, people spend all their hours writing and forget about reading good content. When you read a novel that has gone through the editing process, you can usually pick up on some grammar rules you did not know existed. Set a goal for yourself to read a few pages every single day. You can make this part of your evening ritual and take a few minutes out of your day to spend reading other’s work.

Write every day

I believe that a writer should write every day. Try and aim for a word count that is attainable for you and then meet your goal. You can only get better at something if you continue to practise. There are no short cuts to being a good writer and even those who are already successful, write often to keep their skills intact. Run your work through a grammar checker and take note of the mistakes you are making. The next time you write, look out for these mistakes and correct them immediately. After a while, you will be able to pick these up quickly and not make those same mistakes again.

Take an online class

There is no need for you to enrol in a formal program. You can simply do some research and find a good English course that you can do online. There are usually valuable lessons based on the foundation of the language that we forget as time goes on. Go back to the basics if you want to improve. You need a good foundation to build upon.

Ask someone

If you are not the best at English, ask someone who is to give you some lessons. Takes notes of the types of mistakes that you make and ask them to help explain the fundamentals of those grammar rules to you. This may be an easier way for you to memorize and understand the rules, in order for you to apply them properly later. Grammar is not difficult to understand, but even the best writers still have editors. Mistakes are human and we all make them, but take a little bit more time checking for grammar mistakes before you go ahead and press that send or publish button.

Conclusion

A good exercise to do is to look at a website and try to summarize it the best you can. Then go ahead and find a website summarizer and see if your writing is anywhere close to the program you used. This is just one fun exercise you can do to help you improve your grammar. Always proofread and edit your work before you send it to your publisher. Do not tarnish your reputation and show your readers that they are valued and that you will go the extra mile to deliver great content. You have no reason to give up and believe that you will never get the grammar rules right. Do something to improve your writing every day if you are serious about being a good writer. Good luck on this journey and I wish you nothing but success.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.