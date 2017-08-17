You wrote a book, but is it completely lost in the crowd?

You wrote a book and it took a long time. For those authors new to self-publishing, the next step can be daunting – trying to attract readers willing to pay good money to buy your book. But first, they have to be able to find your book.

One of the most frequent questions I’m asked by newly self-published authors is, “why isn’t my book selling?”

While there are a thousand reasons why a book doesn’t sell well, there is one fact that many newly self-published authors often fail to realise. The book market and the ebook market, in particular, is now well and truly over-supplied.

The following statistics tell a story.

300,000 books were published in the U.S. 2003.

411,422 books were published in the U.S. in 2007.

1,052,803 books were published in the U.S. 2009.

Approximately 3,000,000 books were published in the U.S. in 2011.

Over 15,000,000 ISBN numbers were issued in 2012.

Since then, well, why bother counting?

With these numbers, it’s easy to see where one new book sits. Lost in a huge crowd.

Selling books is not easy.

The fact of the matter is that it is getting harder and harder to sell books and for a writer new to self-publishing, there is going to be a lot of hard work ahead; just to get noticed.

So what can you do to get some attention?

First, write a damn good book.

This may sound simplistic, but have you had independent feedback about the quality of your book?

Just because your mother likes your book doesn’t count for anything in attracting attention or climbing bestseller lists. Yes, we all love our own books, but you really need to know if other people will love your book enough to buy it.

Find beta readers, or give free copies to readers and get real independent feedback before you publish.

Does your title create interest?

These are the most important few words of your book. Give your title a lot of thought.

Research your book title before you make the final decision because your future book sales will depend heavily on the interest generated by your title. It’s the first point in hooking a reader, so take your time.

Does your cover attract attention?

How does your cover look when viewed as a thumbnail image? This is very important, as this is almost always the first image of your book cover that a potential reader sees, and you want them to click on it.

Does your cover look amateurish? Look at your book cover as a thumbnail size image. Is it attention grabbing or a fuzzy little box? Ask other people for their opinion and value their feedback.

If you’re not happy with it, a small investment in a professionally designed cover is certainly not a waste of money.

Does anyone know your name?

I’m a firm believer in promoting your name as an author rather than promoting the title of your book or books.

Getting known is vital, so use social media to build your name recognition. Yes, it’s slow going and hard work, but nothing is going to come easy in a crowd of over fifteen million new books.

Use social media intelligently.

Don’t fill your social media streams with posts about the kids, the dog or details about your headache or hangover.

Build a professional image of yourself by using personal accounts for chatting with your friends and family. You want to sell books not inform people about cupcakes.

Build quality Twitter and Facebook Page followings on separate author accounts and concentrate on improving your reputation as a writer.

Be patient and don’t give up after three months.

It takes a long time to build your author reputation and to write enough books to be noticed. If you are expecting instant success through self-publishing, I would suggest trying something else. It’s just not going to happen.

There are almost no overnight success stories anymore, so be prepared to be in publishing for the long haul.

Set yourself realistic goals.

In your first year, with one or two titles published, don’t expect to sell many more than one or perhaps two hundred copies. The average royalties earned by self-published authors is less than $500 per year, so don’t even think about getting rich quickly.

Market your book. Don’t try to sell it.

Let’s face it; you don’t like getting ‘Check out my book‘ or ‘Buy my book‘ messages, so why would anyone else react differently to you?

Guide your followers towards you, your books and your blog and or website. Don’t simply repeatedly post your Kindle sales page, as this will only serve to drive potential book buyers away from you, not towards you.

Work at creating interest in your books, and you, and sales will follow.

Don’t pay for what you can do yourself.

There are many ways to waste a lot of money when it comes to self-publishing and marketing books and ebooks.

Yes, you will have to invest as in any business, but be very wary. Avoid vanity publishers in particular. They offer nothing for an awful lot of money.

However, you will need to invest a little money in quality book covers, perhaps a professional proofreader, or an editor if your budget allows.

Also, while you can find many free ways to promote your books, a small investment in book promotion that can extend beyond your social reach can often be well worthwhile.

Write better, and better.

With each book you write, you will improve. So if you truly want to be a writer who will be noticed, keep writing, improving and learning.

Most importantly, don’t ever give up on your dream!