Writing your author bio is a challenging writing task

“I hate writing my author bio!”

It’s no secret, is it? Authors hate writing their author bios and usually end up resorting to the same old hackneyed clichés.

But you have to know that there are more than enough International, New York Times and USA Today bestselling, aspiring, inspiring, inspired and perhaps perspiring self-published authors, as there are award-winning, acclaimed, budding, debut, fledgeling and crazy writers to go around.

I am the author of this or that book, and I am a word wrangler. I am a dreamer and this is the official Twitter feed for my book. Okay, okay, ouch, please stop!!

You are a writer, so why can’t you be a little more inventive? You are overdosed with imagination, but why does it desert you when it comes time to write your author bio?

Copy, steal, and refine to suit

The best way to find (copy or steal) new ideas for writing your great author bio is to start looking for other authors, who have taken the time to write a less than typical bio.

Here are a few examples of some terrific short author bios I found on Twitter in only 15 minutes, which do not resort to using overused clichéd adjectives.

Neil Gaiman – will eventually grow up and get a real job. Until then, will keep making things up and writing them down.

John Green – I write books, including Looking for Alaska and The Fault in Our Stars. (Books are like tweets, except longer.) I also make videos with my brother.

Maggie Stiefvater – I write novels. Some are about werewolves. Some are about faeries. Some are bestsellers. I sometimes eat cookies at inappropriate times.

Paulo Coelho – Writer

Veronica Roth – Perpetually cold, sitcom addicted, frequently neurotic hermit who sometimes writes books. Welcome.

Richelle Mead – Novelist. Redhead. Scorpio. I write about vampires and succubi so that you don’t have to.

Judy Blume – Are You There, Twitter? It’s Me, Judy.

Rivera Sun – Red hair, friend of mystics, author 9 plays, 4 books, lives in an Earthship in desert, grows tomatoes, bakes bread, drinks tea, writes about love & revolution.

Eva Rice – Writes a book. Every seven years.

Now, do you agree that these bios are interesting, informative and even amusing?

Do they read better than the standard adjective riddled author bio?

Do these bios attract attention?

If your answer is yes, continue reading.

The BIG secret – Stop using the verb to be and the preposition, of.

There is no big secret here really.

The differences between the example bios I copied above and those I mentioned in the first paragraph are very easy to spot.

The main one being that the verb ‘to be’ is not used when referring to the author. So, ‘I am’ is out the door immediately.

The second difference is that the preposition ‘of” is not used to attribute authorship of a book.

Also, except for Paulo Coelho, who clearly loves using absolute brevity, the rest are descriptive, some with a touch of the unexpected, but none of them uses tired old clichéd adjectives.

Another big difference is the use of the active verb, ‘write’, which is of course what authors do.

Now, repeat after me. “I will start writing my own bio, and it will be so fantastic!”

So, there you are. There seems to be a little formula to writing interesting and appealing short author bios.

Have fun re-writing your new author bio without ‘to be’ and ‘of’ and then just add something unexpec …

“Oh my goodness, I just saw a stork fly by my window!”