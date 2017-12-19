How To Write A Book – Tips And Tricks

Share +1 Share Stumble Pin Shares 0

Here are some tips to help you write your book.

To write your own book, you need a lot of knowledge, remarkable imagination, willpower, perseverance, and the ability to express your thoughts on paper.

What to write about

Think about why you want to write a book. What do you want to share with readers, tell them, or simply to encourage them to do something? However, you may want to write a book to become famous.

If you are an author of specialized or business literature, find a topic that interests you, which you understand or you can ask experts for help.

You can collect in the book the wisdom of many people or the advice that your parents gave you and that helped you succeed in life. You can write about your life experience and career path or describe the biography of famous personalities.

Or maybe you have long wanted to tell people about fictional worlds and their heroes, open a fantasy world of the past, the present, or the future? These are also great topics for the book, which will certainly find its reader.

It does not matter whether it’s prose, poetry or non-fiction, the best advice is to start writing.

Make a plan or sketch a story

The plan of the book or the storyline will help you move forward in writing more easily and create a whole text in the end.

The plan may look in different ways – successive items resembling the usual contents of a book, a map of thoughts, or simply a sequence of events. If you are not yet ready to make a plan, write down all the ideas that are rummaging through your head on separate cards, and then try to collect them into a single text.

Also, short references describing the key features and characteristics of the protagonists of the work may be helpful to you. Such a card file will make the characters more alive and visually show the characters.

How to start writing a book

Start no matter what. Do you have little time? Is there no suitable place to concentrate on the writing? Thoughts are getting confused, and you do not understand what will be the first chapter? Leave these excuses and sit at any table and start writing.

Many authors write nonlinearly – they start from the middle, from the end, jump from thought to thought. This technique allows you to maintain a degree of interest and performance. Write what is written, and then you can arrange the chapters in the right order, make an introduction and a conclusion of them.

First write, then edit

Ernest Hemingway advised to write drunk and edit while being sober. Whether or not it is worth to involve alcohol in the writing process is your personal decision but the truth is that you must first write, plunging into the process completely, and after a while go back to the written and edit it.

Trying to make the text better while writing, you get out of the flow state, lose the thought and non-standard turns. But it is much more effective to write 10,000 characters of the text, rather than 3–4 thousand characters of the edited version.

How not to be distracted

As much as possible, yourself ideal conditions for writing a book. What does help you write? Silence, white noise, or classical music? Do everything in your power to provide yourself with impeccable conditions.

Get a ritual for yourself. For example, Jack Kerouac lit a candle before starting to work, and after finishing his writing, he blew it out. The lighted candle was a signal for the brain – it’s time to create.

Think up your ritual that will set you up for work – start writing at the same time or listen to your favorite piece of music before work.

How not to stop writing a book?

Make a public statement to friends, relatives, or subscribers in social networks. Tell them that you started writing a book and plan to finish it by a certain date. Public commitments will not let you relax.

Write every day. Whatever happens, whatever mood you have, write at least 20–30 minutes daily. Try not to break the routine. If at first the muse will be wandering somewhere, be persistent. Continue to write, design a story or collect materials. Over time, the muse will start coming on time.

The size of many books is no more than 30 thousand words. If for half an hour you will manage to write 150 words, then 30 thousand words will be written just over 12 working days.

How to write in an interesting way

Include more stories. People love stories from personal experience, they trust them. Be a good storyteller.

Stay away from clichés, template expressions, and a boring formal language. Do not pile complex words into dashing twisted designs. Invent your images and metaphors to captivate the reader with the freshness of your style.

Compose simple sentences so it would be easy to read the book. Work on and develop your own identifiable style: language, rhythm, and visual means.

Where to look for inspiration

You do not need the inspiration to write a book. Perceive the writing of a book as a job. It can be easy and pleasant, and sometimes hard and tedious, but it’s a job, and you have to do it if you want to bring your ideas, images, and stories to the audience, create a real bestseller, make money, become a famous author, and continue working in this area.

If you write only when you have inspiration, this process can drag on for years, or it may not end at all.

However, you can slightly spur your brain to creativity. Try to walk more. They say that the legs are the wheels of thoughts. Many ideas came to many writers during walks in the open air. Communicate with people, listen to music, have breakfast in your favorite cafe. Or maybe, inspiration comes when you do some work around the house or in the garden?

Also, watch the world around you.

It often gives stories and you just have to catch them. Keep a small notebook or smartphone ready to record thoughts, observations, and ideas that come to your mind. If you write down everything that happens around you, very soon you will have the material for several books.