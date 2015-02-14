Learning how to use Twitter effectively is not difficult, but it does take a little time.

In a recent article about actions to take to increase book sales, I mentioned that Twitter can be leveraged to become a great traffic driver. Due to the messages and questions I have received since then wanting more information about how to use Twitter more effectively, here is my little list of Twitter tips, tricks and how to’s that may help you in understanding how Twitter works, and how authors can make better use of its opportunities.

Information Only

If you only wish is to use Twitter as a source of information, then the one tip I would give is to use Twitter Lists. Even if you only follow 1,000 accounts, your main Twitter feed will be full of spam, promotion and junk, so the best way to filter the information down to you want to read is to set up lists. From an author or writer’s perspective, this may include lists of authors, publishers, literary agents or bookshops. Then by selecting a list, only Tweets from your selected sources will appear in the list feed.

You can then actively participate in discussion by using the reply button, or by beginning a new Tweet with the user’s @address. If you don’t have many followers, Tweeting without an @address is not going to be seen by many users. Therefore, if you wish your Tweets to be seen by more people, you will need to increase your followers.

Gaining Followers

If you want to be proactive on Twitter, there are many things you can do to increase your effectiveness, but the most viable means by a long way is to post great Tweets and great content. It’s the first thing users look for when deciding to follow an account.

Tip! Use Twitterfeed to set up regular Tweets to your Twitter account. Your content can come from blogs, news sites or your own blog. Of course, still add your own Tweets manually, but by using Twitterfeed, your Twitter account will be regularly (and automatically) updated with informative Tweets.

The other major issue, of course, is to increase the number of followers you have. With Twitter’s 2000 5,000 following rule, this can be a little difficult to achieve at the beginning, but once you have gained 2,000 5,000 followers, increasing your following gets a lot easier.

Twitter’s infamous 2,000 5,000 following rule.

So how do you get over this first 2,000 5,000 hurdle? The answer is slowly. Do not be tempted into buying followers, as it will do nothing to help your effectiveness. Purchased followers are only bots, so they will give you no exposure at all.

The only way gain real followers is to follow users who follow you (follow back) and to follow other users and hope that some of them will follow you back. But you need to be very selective. Do not follow hundreds of users by clicking down a long list. Be very selective about who you follow.

Tip! Here’s a little checklist I use when looking for people to follow, or follow back. Is the user active? Inactive accounts are unlikely to follow back. Is it a real person? Look at the profile pic and bio to make your decision. Is the user posting? No Tweets means, no activity, so unlikely to follow back. Does the user have a huge following? If so, don’t follow. Look for users with small followings as they, like you, are looking to build their follower count, so they will be more likely to follow back. Is the user posting spam? Check their timeline, and if it’s repetitive spam, don’t follow.

Cleaning Up

To get over the 2,000 5,000 limit, you will have to unfollow users at some point to keep your following ratio close to one-to-one. But don’t rush into this!

Unfollowing in the wrong way can result in your Twitter account being suspended, so be very careful. Twitter takes a very hard line on ‘Churning’. This is the action of following and then unfollowing a lot of users in a short period of time. Put simply, if you churn, you will have your account suspended.

The way to avoid this, and at the same time keep your account growing, you should follow modestly. Following 2,000 5,000 users and quickly hitting the Twitter limit will not result in your account growing. Then unfollowing users to get your account back into balance will be classed as churning.

Tip! If you are under the 2,000 5,000 follower point, only follow at most 50 users per day, and do not start unfollowing for at least two weeks. This allows time between following and unfollowing, and is then not churning. Use ManageFlitter to check for inactive accounts, spammers and those who are not following you back, and then you can start to unfollow. Again, slowly and modestly. Maximum, 40 users per day. Always unfollow less than you follow each day, as hopefully, the difference will be made up by those who follow you.

As your account grows, you can increase your daily following, but again, very slowly. For my own larger accounts that now have up to 80,000 followers each, my daily follows never exceed 200, which is a very small percentage. Remember, it’s not a race. It’s about gaining real followers who will engage with your Tweets.

New Users

Over time, your Twitter account will accumulate a lot of inactive users. People get bored, or get stuck and 2,000 follows, or they just didn’t like or understand Twitter. For many reasons, Twitter has a transient user base, so this needs to be factored into your planning.

Tip! Follow new users, because they are the best candidates to follow you back. Simply check their follower and tweet count. Numbers under 200 mean they are new users. The added benefit is that if you are posting great content, they have followed so few accounts that they have a much greater chance of reading and engaging with your content.

Inactive Users

I have read a lot of advice articles about Twitter saying that inactive users should be unfollowed. I disagree, however, because, inactivity only means that a user is not tweeting. Just because a user is not tweeting does not mean that they are not still using Twitter and reading content. Twitter noted recently that a huge proportion of Twitter users don’t Tweet, but that they still log in and use Twitter on a daily basis. So this means that millions of inactive Twitter users must be reading!

Tip! Don’t unfollow inactive users.

Learning how to use Twitter is a real winner in gaining blog traffic.

The most effective use and the main reason to use Twitter is to send more and more traffic to your blog, website or book links. The more traffic you can build, of course, the more chance you will have of selling books.

While increasing your following is a good outcome, it is not going to be enough, though. You will have to have very good content to post on your timeline to encourage your new followers to click your links, go to your blog and learn about your books. The best way to do this is to write timeless blog posts. That is, blog posts that are not going to be dated and can be used over and over again to engage other users. As users on Twitter stay for a very short time, you can post one of your timeless blog posts over and over again without it being repetitive. When you write a new post, add it to Twitter 4 times (every 6 hours) on the day of publishing on your blog, and then three times a week later. Then twice a week later. Then post it once a week for two months. Remember, you are attracting new users every day, so it will be new to them, and for your existing followers, they will only see it in their streams if they happen to be checking when you re-post.

On average, when I post on Twitter, only around 1,000 of my 130,000 followers see my Tweet, so by reposting, I can get my message out to more of my followers.

Tip! Use Twitter Analytics to see how your Tweets perform. You can check impressions, engagements, retweets, favorites, replies and clicks and then make a judgment on which of your Tweets perform better. These are the ones to repost, often.

Last Thoughts.

While gaining followers is top of mind for many new to Twitter, I can honestly say that the very best way to achieve this is not by following lists of other Twitter accounts. It is by regularly posting great informative content, which then gets retweeted. One single retweet has the potential to be seen by hundreds if not thousands of users, so it is by far the most powerful feature of Twitter. A mix of your own content and content from other sites will make your Twitter feed popular and worth reading, and of course, worth retweeting.

Tip! Do you retweet? Did you know that you can retweet posts from accounts you are not following, or do not follow you. This is one of the under used means of attracting people to follow you. They will see your retweet in their activity tab, and if you’re lucky, they will follow you.

Twitter is fun, informative and a fantastic tool for building a following, increasing blog traffic and of course, learning. However, it is not a great place to sell stuff. It just doesn’t work.

So forget the book buy links and spend your time writing great content to share with all your new followers on Twitter that will not only enhance your reputation as a writer but also attract interest in your books.

If you have been using Twitter for some time, what has or hasn’t worked for you? I would welcome you comments to share your experience with our readers.

Note: This post has been updated to reflect the new follow limit of 5,000 on Twitter.