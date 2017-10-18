How to Promote Your Book Without Going Broke

Ten Ideas To Help You Promote Your Book

By Rachel Bartee

If there’s one thing that connects all self-published authors, it’s the desire for promoting their books with low investments. If possible, they would like to make no investments at all.

When you’re wondering how to promote a book, you’re wondering how to sell more copies of it. When you’re wondering how to do self-promotion, you’re focused on doing everything you need to do without spending too much money.

Are those requirements unreasonable? No. They are quite realistic. It’s the era of the Internet. Digital marketing has shaken up the traditional publishing market.

According to the latest report by Bowker, the ISBNs (International Standard Book Numbers) for self-published editions grew by 218.33% from 2011 to 2016. It means that self-published authors are getting more attention than ever.

However, not everyone who publishes a book is successful. The majority of authors earn below the poverty line, and that is a devastating fact. The difference between them and the successful ones? Promotion.

Good book promotion doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Here are some suggestions regarding the best ways to promote a self-published book without going broke. In fact, many of these methods are absolutely free.

1. Use Social Media

Tweet about it. Promote it on Facebook. Social media is a powerful tool that gets your book out there. These platforms make your book discoverable. Your target audience will find information about it and they won’t have the feeling that you’re imposing your work on them.

Remember: this is social media, so treat it like a conversation. You’re not there for selling. You’re there to connect with your audience.

Start by posting short Tweets with quotes from your book.

Share opinions related to your niche.

Write long Facebook notes that make the readers think.

Trigger discussions!

Share links that are useful for your followers.

When someone asks a question or writes a comment related to your work, always respond.

2. Rely on Facebook Advertising

Through Facebook, you can rely on highly targeted advertising. You’ll be in control of your budget, so you can make sure it doesn’t get off limits. Facebook ads work because they are highly visual and relevant.

People interested in the type of literature you write will see these ads. The design and content will get their attention. Many of them will click. From there on, it’s easy to convince them to get your book and read it.

3. Get Reviews from Influencers

People who read like getting recommendations from other people who read. Those who are great at recommending become influencers. They may maintain their own blogs or YouTube channels. Whatever the case is, these people read a lot, and their followers respect the recommendations.

You can get in touch with these influencers relatively easily. Search for them on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media. Look through blogs and reading communities.

Find the influencers and contact them with your offer. You’ll give them your book for free, so they can read it and share their honest opinion. You can also provide few copies for a giveaway on their channel, so the influencer will make the book more attractive for the audience.

4. Do Your Research!

Do you want free or affordable promotion? Well, you’ll have to take your googling skills to the next level. The Internet is not limited to social media and Amazon.

Start by exploring these 15 places to promote your book for free. You’ll find various websites where readers and self-published authors hang out. Become part of those communities. Get the news about your book out there.

5. Do Some Guest Blogging

This strategy involves some research, too. You’ll have to find popular blogs that your target audience likes to read. Search for the influencers who blog about your genre. Look for blogs focused on the self-publishing industry, too. Check their guest posting guidelines and offer to submit a post.

What will you get through guest blogging? A link to your book. A chance to promote yourself as an author in the bio. An opportunity to connect with the readers of that blog. That’s plenty!

6. Maintain Your Blog, Too

Marion Pietro, an editor at Essayontime, believes that blogging is one of the best promotional strategies for self-published authors.

“If this is the first time a potential reader hears your name, they will want to know more about you. Do you have a bio on Goodreads? It won’t mean much to them. A blog full of useful content, however, will matter,” – she says.

The blog should not be limited to promotional content. Of course, you can write a post to tell your readers that your new book is out. You can post some quotes and discussion prompts related to it.

However, the blog should mainly cater to the needs of your target audience. Introduce other authors, organize writing challenges, suggest lists of books to read throughout a year… you have tons to write about. When you make your blog popular through audience-centred content, it will be a great promotional platform for your book.

7. Meet with Book Clubs

Here’s an idea: suggest your book for free to the members of a book club. They will read and discuss it.

You can arrange a real meeting with a local book club. You’ll tell them something about your book and offer the free copies. Then, you can attend the meeting when they discuss it.

Yes, you’ll be giving away your book for free. However, you’ll also be attracting loyal readers. If they like it, they will be interested in your future works, too.

Online book clubs work, too. The good thing about them is that the comments will be available for a wider audience, so you’ll get more promotion.

8. Attend Book Fairs and Conferences

Book fairs and conferences are a real heaven for readers. Make your list of events you can attend. Contact the organization to see if they will give you a chance to speak about your book.

Even if you don’t get such an opportunity, you should still attend the event. It gives you a chance to meet with readers and other authors. You can connect with them on social media and give them some information about your work.

9. Create an Email Marketing Campaign

According to a report published by Email Marketing Benchmark, email messages from the publishing industry get an open rate of 16.64% and a click-through rate of 1.96%. These stats are not impressive. However, they don’t show the full potential of email marketing.

Think about it: if people subscribe to get the newsletter from your blog, they will like to get your news.

Building an email list is not easy, but it’s possible. Publish awesome content on your blog and offer a subscription sign up for your audience. When you have a decent list, you can start promoting all your work in front of an audience that’s ready to get it.

10. List a Goodreads Giveaway!

Goodreads is not just the best and biggest social network for readers; it’s also the best opportunity for authors to gain exposure. It’s really easy to list a giveaway as part of the Author Program. Do that, and the platform will do the rest.

Giveaways help you get reviews for your book. More reviews help you get more readers. It’s a simple strategy that works.

Book promotion is not easy. It demands tremendous effort and commitment. However, it can also be an enjoyable experience. With so many options out there, you have no excuse for not trying. You won’t go broke!