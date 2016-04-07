Erotic fiction is very popular, but finding ways to promote erotica ebooks is a challenge.

The standard means of promoting an ebook are often blocked for writers of erotic fiction. Forget Bookbub and Kindle Direct Publishing pay-per-click advertising. Facebook advertising? No way. Twitter? Well, perhaps you can post a few Tweets.

As popular as erotic fiction is, the Internet, and those who own it, still shy away from anything that is not squeaky clean. This creates a huge problem for authors of erotic fiction, as it drastically limits the avenues available for promoting ebooks.

However, there are ways to attract and gain readers, and the best news is that they are, in fact, all free. (Or close to, anyway.)

Here are nine ideas you can use to help sell more of your erotic ebooks.

1. Have a great blog.

This in number one, and a must. You can start with a free blog such as Blogger, Weebly or WordPress, but ideally you should have your own domain name and a self hosted WordPress site. Why? Because the opportunities to gain organic (search traffic from Google and Bing etc.) visitors are much, much better. Did I say much better? Yes.

2. Blog often and learn a little SEO.

Search Engine Optimisation sounds complicated, but it’s not. All it really means is that your blog title, description and content should be similar to what people are searching for. Think here, “free sex ebook” and you will have mastered SEO. If you have a self-hosted WordPress blog you can use a plugin such as All In One SEO to make your SEO work even better.

3. Register your blog with Google Analytics and Google Webmaster Tools.

Even if you have a free blog site, these two tools will be invaluable, because they will tell you a lot (and I mean a lot!) about your blog visitors and what they are looking for and how they found your blog.

4. Use your blog to post to Twitter and Facebook.

One well written blog post can be shared over and over again on social media. If you have a self-hosted WordPress site, you can use Revive Old Posts to keep your blog content being posted at regular intervals on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Add these widgets to your blog to offer readers a preview read of your books or ebooks. I love this widget, because it only takes one click for a blog visitor to be immediately reading the first chapter.

6. Add better targeted keywords to your ebooks on KDP.

Amazon and Kindle Direct Publishing are not shy about keywords, so you can use quite risqué keywords, which readers will probably be using to find a new ebook to read. Want to find more readers? The easiest way is to let them find you by adding better keywords.

7. Search is your friend.

Okay, so you can’t get your ebook on Bookbub. Don’t worry. You can get your ebooks into Google, Bing and Yahoo Search without a lot of effort, and quite honestly, that is much more powerful, and a lot cheaper. When people want something, they search, so give them the chance to find you!

8. Steal Twitter followers.

This is easy. Find Twitter accounts of other erotic authors and follow their followers. Even in only 30% follow you back, you’re on your way to building a big following if you do this every few days.

9. Use Goodreads.

Yes, it’s bit of a pain for authors, but it’s worth it for exposure. Set up an author page, and list your books titles. No need to waste too much time on it though. Just let the reviews and ratings mount. Again, Goodreads is very good SEO because your ebooks on Goodreads are picked up by Google, Bing and Yahoo Search.

In essence, if you are writing erotic fiction, you need to take control of your ebook promotion and forget about relying on other sites. To find your readers and ebook buyers, you need to concentrate all of your efforts on attracting them to you.

One last suggestion

If you are looking for online promotion for your erotica titles, Whizbuzz Books accepts erotica titles for its one year promotion package. However, you should first read the submission guidelines carefully to make sure your titles are acceptable.