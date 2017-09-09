When it comes time to promote your book, social media is the obvious answer.

However, if you have only a small number of followers and connections on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, your potential to promote your book is limited by the size of your social media footprint.

Promoting your book too often to only a few hundred, or even a few thousand connections will have a negative impact if you continually bombard your followers with obvious book promotion.

Your personal social media connections should ideally be leveraged to build your author reputation, rather than to aggressively promote your book titles. You should use your social media connections primarily to attract interest in your blog posts, your opinions on writing and you as an author.

To promote your books, it is a far better idea to start building new, separate social media accounts that will be used for your book promotion. You can have multiple Twitter accounts and Facebook pages. However, building these new accounts will take a long time before you gain enough followers and Page Likes to build traction.

There is an easier way to promote your book on social media.

While you should always be working on building your social media footprint, the easiest way to get your book out to a large number of people is to submit your book to a book promotion service. There a many services available online, ranging in price from free to very expensive, and from narrow to broad promotion.

If you are looking for online book promotion that will send your book out regularly to a very large social media audience, as well as have a permanent book promotion page, then our sister site, Whizbuzz Books should be one book promotion service you could consider.

So what book promotion do you get with Whizbuzz Books?

Your book page on Whizbuzz Books is the starting point of your book promotion. On the sample page below, there is a range of book promotion features for site visitors, and essentially, also for search engines.

1. Title and Author are an H1 heading which helps SEO.

2. Title above the description is a H3 heading, again for good SEO.

3. The book cover is a direct clickable link to the book’s buy page on Amazon.

4. The book description can be as long as you wish.

5. Social media and book buy links are included after the book description.

6. Every new page visitor is shown 12 different, random titles, which helps cross-promote your book on other book pages.

7. Most popular books are calculated automatically by the number of page views over a rolling 30 day period.

8. Author names, which link to author’s websites are randomly selected for each new page view.

9. Up to two genres are noted below each book.

10. Pages are easily shared on social media with prominent share buttons.

11. Every book stays on Whizbuzz Books permanently.

12. Every book page uses SEO best practices with an SEO title, description and image alt tags for search engine listing.

What about social media book promotion?

Whizbuzz Books has a number of large social media accounts which it uses to promote books on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

On the day a book is added to Whizbuzz Books, it is promoted to over 550,000 social media connections on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.

Tracking of these postings is made easy for authors because they can use the Whizbuzz BUZZ page to see these postings in almost real time.

Following the first round of social media posts, a book is then promoted on a regular basis on three major Twitter and Facebook accounts, totalling around 325,000 connections.

There are three different social media posting formats and schedules.

To get the best traction and attention for books, Whizbuzz Books uses three different forms of social media posting. This is due to the different ways that social media services handle images.

Unfortunately, most social media platforms use landscape and square images, which are not suited to a portrait book cover. However, landscape images are usually clickable, which means people don’t have to hunt for the URL link.

Another problem is that images are treated differently, depending on what device is used to view a post. So while a desktop user will see a full image, a phone or tablet user will see a cropped landscape image.

To get the best results possible despite these restrictions, social media posts by Whizbuzz are made in three formats.

Whizbuzz on Twitter

On Twitter, the main Whizbuzz Twitter account posts books with a full cover image, and a clickable link, as in the example post below.

A desktop user will always see the full cover, but it may be cropped for mobile users.

The Whizbuzz Twitter account posts books every hour, and all books eligible for reposting will re-appear every 8-10 days or so.

Whizbuzz on Just Publishing

On the Just Publishing Twitter account, books are promoted using a truncated image. However, this type of image tweet has the big advantage of being clickable on the image, so there is no need for a user to find a link to click.

These posts are made on a slightly different schedule of every one hour and 15 minutes. The reason is that this reduces the chance of duplication on Twitter with the Whizbuzz Twitter account. In other words, social media users will see a better selection of books. With this schedule, an eligible book will be posted around every 10-12 days.

Whizbuzz on Facebook

On Facebook, Whizbuzz book posts are again, image clickable for better click conversions.

Posts on the Whizbuzz Facebook page are made every hour, so all books eligible for reposting will re-appear every 8-10 days or so.

How often will a book be seen on social media?

With the combination of the three re-posting accounts, an individual book will be seen on social media approximately every 3-4 days to a very sizeable audience.

Cross-Promotion is key on social media

Aside from a book appearing on social media, Whizbuzz Books uses cross-promotion to gain extra attention for books. So when a social media post is clicked, it will lead a visitor to the book page, but they will also see 12 extra books, plus the most popular titles on the book page.

As well as this, the page menu will give a visitor the option to see more books by selecting their preferred genre, or a quick 100 book selection.

What’s the BUZZ?

On top of the social media posting and cross-promotion tools, Whizbuzz Books has a dedicated social media page where visitors can see all books that are being promoted on the primary social media channels in close to real time.

It is also an infinite scroll page, so social media book posts can be seen for past days, weeks or even months. It also has a search function to find books by social channel, author or title.

Whizbuzz Books is a feature rich book promotion service that will promote your book to a large audience, but at the same time, make a visit by a potential book buyer a pleasurable experience.

The last word on book promotion

You should always be building your online presence on social media to help improve your author reputation and book promotion.

However, when it comes to accessing a very large audience, using a book promotion service, such as Whizbuzz Books makes a lot of sense.

If you don’t have time to burn, submitting a book to Whizbuzz Books is quick and easy, and very economical.

If you count your time as money, then it is a very cost effective means of having a book continually promoted, while you can get on with more important things, such as writing your next book and spending more time with your family, rather than spending hours every day on book promotion on social media.