Selecting the best Amazon Kindle keywords is vital in selling your ebooks.

There are so many ebooks, software programs and outright scams, which all promise miraculous ebook sales through the use of Kindle keywords, one would think that there was some kind of magical secret that every self published author should pay for to get ebook sales.

No, wrong. You don’t need to pay a cent. There is no mystery or magic.

The truth is that Kindle (KDP) keywords are very easy to find, use and implement for your own ebook. There is no magical secret formula, as KDP give very clear instructions about how to get your book into additional categories.

In addition, Amazon have an in-built keyword search or long-tail keyword phrase finder in their search field.

As you all will know, when you list your ebook on Kindle, you get to choose only two categories. So how can you get more? By using keywords. So let’s start with adding your ebook to more categories.

All you need to do is follow the clear instructions given by KDP in their help page: Selecting Browse Categories.

Scroll down the page and select your genre. If I select Mystery, Thriller, & Suspense, I get the following list of keywords.

Now, although I have my ebook in the Mystery, Thriller, & Suspense category, I can have it appear in a number of sub-categories by using the nominated keywords.

For example, I could add murder or police, and have my book appear in extra sub-categories, and therefore be seen by more people and compete against fewer other titles in these sub-categories.

This same list of keyword choices is listed for all major genres.

So now you can get your ebook into more than the standard two categories or genres.

Have fun. I have managed to get some of my ebooks in up to five sub-categories. Cool!

Now for search phrases.

This is how to discover what other people use when searching Amazon for things (ebooks) to buy. Let’s say your book is about vampires, so of course you have this as a keyword. But do people search like this? Not necessarily.

These are the phrases, or in keyword geek speak, longtail keywords, people have used on Amazon to find vampire books. So select one or two of the suggestions in the drop down to use as your long tail keywords for your book.

Perhaps in this example, vampires and werewolves, and vampires and witches, might be good choices.

By using the two methods above, you do not need to spend a cent on software or ebooks promising magical sales results.

All you need to do is carefully select your seven precious keywords from both sources, and then have your ebook best positioned for buyers to find. You can also experiment, change, alter and refine to your heart’s content.

So no. There is no Kindle keywords mystery. Everything you need is at your fingertips, and for free. For more detailed information about Kindle Keywords, read our new article, Amazon KDP Keywords For Kindle Ebooks And Books.