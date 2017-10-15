You need to drive traffic to your book to sell books and ebooks online

Selling ebooks follows the same formula as selling any other product on the Internet. The more traffic you can send or drive to your blog or website will help increase your book sales.

Simply put, only a small fraction of the people who come across your book will buy it, so the best way to increase book sales is to drive more traffic to your blog, website and book buy links, and the more, the better.

But how do you drive more traffic to your book?

For most self-published authors, social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter form the basis of book promotion, yet unfortunately, social media is not the best means of delivering large volumes of web traffic.

Sure, it’s nice when you see your book promotion post shared or Liked, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that anyone actually went to your blog, website or book buy link to find out more. Perhaps they liked the image and then just clicked Like, without reading or clicking through.

I know from my own experience that the number of social media Retweets, shares and Likes I receive on my various platforms are well over ten times the number of real website and blog page views that I can verify from Facebook and Twitter using Google Analytics.

So less than ten percent of my social media interactions result in a click through to my sites. This is not a very good conversion rate.

However, I do gain quite a lot of real traffic to my blogs via Stumbleupon. Because Stumbleupon only shares site links, a user click on Stumbleupon delivers at least one-page view, and usually more.

Google, Yahoo and Bing Search are the key to driving organic traffic to your book

By far the best way to gain real traffic though is from Google, Bing or Yahoo search, but of course, no one is going to search for you by name, or by your book title.

The key to getting organic traffic from search engines is to understand why people search, and what they search for. In general, there are three main reasons. One is to solve a problem, two other is to be informed and third is to be entertained.

Therefore, using this as a basis for attracting more traffic, think about writing blog posts that fulfil either of these three basic needs.

Blog post titles that begin with ‘How To’ are powerful, so think about what knowledge you have, and what problems you can solve for people.

You could base your posts around writing or publishing problems that are commonly encountered. How to get your manuscript approved on Smashwords, for example.

Informing is a powerful traffic driver, so think about your book or books and the information contained in them.

Is there information that would be of interest and perhaps help people? If you write self-help books this is easy, yet almost all fictional stories contain useful and informative factual information.

Perhaps historical notes about a famous event or person. Science fiction usually contains elements of astronomical and scientific fact, so why not share this information?

As for entertaining, well, the options are infinite.

There are many themes and topics that can be used to inform, solve a problem or entertain, and of course, attract a potential book buyer interested in your book’s topic or genre. It only takes imagination.

Never forget your email list as a traffic driver

In the end, though, the very best traffic driver is email.

It may seem old-fashioned, but building an email list is still the most powerful promotional asset on the Internet. Getting visitors to your site is one thing, but getting them to come back is another.

Encouraging visitors to subscribe to your site is the very best thing you can do.

While everyone may say they hate pop-ups, they perform far better than a static subscribe box in a blog’s sidebar. If you are not convinced, do a trial for a week with a pop-up, and then without and check the results.

One last note about getting the most value from traffic.

Most website or blog visitors only stay long enough to view one or possibly two pages, and they rarely enter via your front page.

This means that your book ads need to be on every single page of your site and not only on your home or welcome page. The best placement is usually in a sidebar, and preferably on the upper left as this is a web page viewing hotspot.

The whole point of driving traffic is to sell more books, so make absolutely sure that every visitor you get can see your books!