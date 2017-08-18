Proofreading is an essential part of the writing process.

By Lisa Brown

Writing articles is tough for some people and comes naturally to others. I am assuming as a writer, blogger or author that you love to write. The expectations are very high from online readers, and they require fresh new content that adds value to their lives.

Your blog is ultimately your business, and it deserves a lot of attention. Many bloggers do so part-time, but you will soon realize that a successful blog might need to be on almost a full-time basis. As your following grows, so does the amount of work that goes into it.

Having a blog is so much more than just randomly posting articles to the Net. It is about connecting with your audience and making them feel important.

Building a relationship with your users is critical if you want to stay relevant. You do not want to be forgotten after someone comes across an article you wrote. Instead, you want them to continuously come back and check if anything new has been added.

This is why you should monitor how long your visitors hang around on your website and how they use your site. You can use Google Analytics to find this valuable information. Find a good reword tool to help you write good content. There are so many options available to bloggers to make their lives easier.

Now let’s talk about proofreading your articles. It may feel like you’ve done enough just writing an article and that a rewording tool is completely unnecessary, but there are no excuses for spelling mistakes. Poor grammar is also frowned upon by online users, so you want to be completely sure that you are posting high-quality content to your blog. Here is how many times you should proofread your articles.

Read twice by you

After you wrote your first draft, put it away for a day or so. It refreshes your brain and allows you to look at your work as if it was new.

We are very biased with our own work and might miss small mistakes than can be easily corrected. When you take a break, you can pick up on these mistakes much easier.

Read the article from top to bottom and then read it from the bottom up. The reason for this is to pay attention to the flow of the article and then it is all about finding spelling or grammar mistakes.

If you read your article backwards, you can focus on each word individually. This way, your brain recognises any mistakes much quicker. Make sure that you are happy with your article and then move on to the next step.

Read by someone else

Now that you believe that your article is the best that it can be, ask a friend or family member to read it for you. Another person will be completely unbiased because there is no attachment to the work they are reading.

Ask them to look out for any mistakes and give you some suggestions. Maybe they won’t like the way one of your sentences flows or might ask you to take a sentence out because it does not work. All of this is going to help you produce much better work. You do not have to apply everything they suggest, but you might find something worth changing for the better.

Use online proofreading tools

Now that you have had your article read at least three times, it is time to use an online spelling or grammar tool. This is why I suggest a reword generator because the knowledge that is put into these tools is amazing.

Let’s say you use something like Grammarly; you will be surprised at what is picked up. You can get suggestions to slightly change a sentence or to change your tone a bit. Once again, it is completely up to you to apply these changes, but I would recommend that you do.

There are also many free tools that you can use online, and once you have found your favorite one, you are in a good place. These tools are very helpful and might teach you a thing or two for when you write your next article. With time, the mistakes that are picked up will be less and less.

Take pride in your writing

Take extreme pride in what you send out to the world, even if it takes a bit longer to publish. You need to be proud of what you do and sending out work that is close to perfect is going to help you succeed.

Paying careful attention to your articles will surely pay off in the long run. You are going to be able to increase your traffic number beyond your wildest expectations.

Having a blog is a huge responsibility and should only be done by someone who is passionate about others and about succeeding. Building a relationship of trust with your followers will help you retain a lot of your current traffic. Trust is built by showing that you care and showing up on time. If you update your blog once a week, you have to stick to that. If not, you might have a few disappointed visitors.

You want to take this process seriously, but you also want to enjoy what you are doing. Write about matters that mean something to you so that you do not find yourself bored halfway through. With these high expectations, it is important to have your article read as many times as possible to make a name for yourself.

Good luck on this journey to become one of the best bloggers out there and always remember that there is a place for all voices online. There will always be someone who can relate to you and connect with you. Share your experiences and do not be afraid to get personal. People connect with other people and show your readers that there is a real person on the other end of the screen.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.