How to write a book description to hook readers

A book description is probably one of the most important sections of a book because a book buyer will read the book description before decide if the book is worth buying.

It is why you should pay extra attention to this if you want to up the sales of a book. If you are a writer who is writing a book description for someone else, you want to give the best service by acing the job.

It is a unique skill because it takes a very good writer to summarize an entire book. Perhaps it seems easier than it really is, but you are going to have to grab the attention of potential customers from your opening line.

Typing a manuscript is one thing. Understanding and communicating the contents of a book is something else. Copywriters are usually good at doing this, so let’s have a look at how they would go about doing it.

Forget the summary

Sure, I mentioned that you need to summarize the book in my previous paragraphs, but you need to forget about that when writing a book description. What you want to think about more, is advertising the book.

Your book description is an advertisement, more than it is a summary. You still need to communicate what the book is about but in an exciting and exhilarating manner.

Create an outline

When you create an outline, you might find that you are more successful in structuring your writing. A good copywriter will start by planning each section of the writing project.

An outline will give you a clear idea of what you want to include and where to include it. If you do not do anything else, do this, because it is crucial to have flow to what you are trying to communicate.

The opening line

Copywriters know the importance of a good opening line because you can either get the reader’s attention or lose it in only a few seconds. Make sure that you start with a bang and put a lot of thought into your first sentence.

Of course, you want to keep the attention after that, but this is clearly where you need to shine.

Short and to the point

Always keep in mind that you do not have to mention every angle of the book. You simply have to enlighten the readers. It is said that 150 words should be about enough to for a book description.

You do not have to stick to this number exactly, but it is a good guide to use. I am sure if you write 200 words, it won’t have any adverse effect, but do not write an entire page.

Third Person

It is important to understand that when you write a book description that you are not writing from the author’s point of view. At this moment, you are the publisher trying to sell this book. Write in the third person, but keep it to the present tense. You want the reader to get a feel for the book and keeping it in the present might encourage more sales.

Connect emotionally

Emotion might be the hardest part for a new writer, but a copywriter understands the importance of connecting with others through writing. When it comes to this point, it is beyond typing manuscripts.

The reader needs to know what they will feel and experience when reading this book. Tell them about the emotional effects they would have when travelling on the journey through this book.

Don’t give too much away

In order to get the potential customers to buy the book, you want to get them excited and then leave them hanging. They need to be so curious that they just need to know what is going to happen next.

You can even use an intense scene from the book and then just abruptly end your description. That will get the reader to the point where they will want to buy the book immediately.

Simplicity

Always keep in mind that many different individuals will read the book description and it is important not to make it too complicated. You are writing for regular people and not doing academic writing.

If you write the way you speak, you can connect more with others and increase book sales.

Keywords

As with all writing, it is important to use effective keywords, which are not just for the point of having the book found online, but also for communication hooks. You want to use keywords that grab the attention of the reader and connect with them.

When you are trying to sell the book online, keywords are going to help you so much. Think about what the reader will search for and include those words as keywords.

Do not overuse keywords though if you want your writing to remain valid.

Get help

There is nothing wrong with asking for help when you need it. Many copywriters will offer copy typing services as well as do effective book descriptions. If this is not your expertise, perhaps it’s time to get some help from professionals.

You want to do all you can to get a good product to your customers. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of professionalism.

Conclusion

You have it in you to write a great book description, but if you have any doubt, get a professional on the job. At the end of the day, your book description is the deciding factor for others to either purchase the book or not. I would prefer to spend a little money and get it done correctly.

However, you should not underestimate your abilities and at least give it a try. When you write your book description, do not think of yourself as the author, but as the promoter, publisher or sales person.

It is an excellent way to get the message out of your head and concentrate on trying to sell your book. Leave the emotional attachments to the book aside and think about what the reader wants to hear.

