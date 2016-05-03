Goodbye Kindle Unlimited – Thanks, But You Robbed Me
Kindle Unlimited was worth a try, but after 12 months, no thank you.
As with all new ideas, it takes some time to decide if it works or not.
In the case of Kindle Unlimited (KU) and KENPC page reads, I have to say that I am, to invent a word, quite underwhelmed after twelve months.
The basic problem I have with KU is that it grossly undervalues the price of an ebook.
For an ebook that retails at say, $3.99, the return for a full read on KENPC is around $1.35.
That’s one hell of a discount bordering on robbery! On top of that, KU readers can pick and choose at a whim, and skim.
So many page reads I have gained have been for only a few pages of a book, which could easily have been read in the freely available preview read.
Quite honestly, can you give back a hamburger after two bites and only pay for what you ate? No way.
From my experience, KU is not far removed from free ebooks.
It makes around a million ebooks available for a very cheap $9.99 per month, which is close to free access to as many ebooks as one can try.
A few pages here, a few pages there, until a reader finds a book they like.
As an author, I have to say no to this pick and choose, because I can, technique.
A reader has plenty of opportunities to assess an ebook before purchase through reviews and preview reads.
Buying an ebook should not be a ‘try before you buy’ or ‘take one bite’ experience.
I’m sorry, but if a reader wants to read one of my ebooks, paying for it is the customary way to reward my efforts.
So with this said, you will understand why I am exiting KDP Select and Amazon exclusivity, and returning all my ebooks to open publishing.
If Amazon gave me the choice to easily opt out of Kindle Unlimited in KDP Select, I might have taken a different approach, but clearly Amazon wants cheap KU ebooks.
Sure, I know that I can contact Amazon and jump through a few hoops and have my ebooks removed from KU, but quite honestly, I can’t be bothered.
I want out of exclusivity that keeps changing the rules.
Kindle Unlimited is great for readers who like to read on the cheap, but for an author, it’s not such a great deal.
So it’s goodbye to KDP Select for me and back to open publishing on all available retailers.
It will take a couple of months to get all my ebooks out of Amazon exclusivity, but I am heartened already by the fact that with only a couple of ebooks that I now have available through Draft2Digital on Apple B&N, Kobo and others, I am starting to see sales rolling in.
Thank you Kindle Unlimited, it was nice knowing you, but you are definitely not my cup of tea.
5 thoughts on “Goodbye Kindle Unlimited – Thanks, But You Robbed Me”
I agree 100%. I sold hundreds of a 100 page book on plotting and received (maybe) enough money for a Big Mac meal. I don’t understand the hoopla writers have about KU. As soon as my 90 day term expired, I exited, raised the price and have been selling 10 a month. I’d rather have the money than readers who chase the next best free thing.
Thanks for posting!
Perhaps if your book was any good, people would read it. Just saying.
I know several other authors who have decided to ditch amazon exclusivity. If this becomes a trend, it will be interesting to see if amazon chooses to woo back departed authors.
I’m very happy with amazon’s KU. I’m just happy about being able to publish my work all together. This is my success and amazon helped me with achieving my goal.
I have a lot to be thankful for. All I wanted was to be an author and this dream was finally realized a few years ago. Since then I haven’t looked back. I will be writing some more stories soon to publish them. It doesn’t take much for me to be happy.
I guess others have different goals in life. At first I wondered if being an author was going to make me wealthy, but I don’t think like that anymore. When I see a sale here and there it makes me happy that at least someone is reading my work.
Like everything else I get sales sometimes and sometimes I don’t, but no one can predict a sale from anywhere. When it does it will and if it doesn’t one day it will.
I have also exited Amazon entirely for these same reasons. But the decline of ebooks goes back further to ‘free’. I know of no other product that that takes a year to produce which is then given away for free in the hope that the receiver will pay for something else. It’s retail madness at its best. And its not about the books, its about having free fodder for their Kindle sales. Writers have been thoroughly duped by Amazon – and hugely unfairly treated. I sell quite happily on B&N and Apple – and there’s no fuss. I’d rather that than go through the humiliating and restrictive rules and regulations of this ghastly monolith called Amazon. But good luck to those writers who are happy with it – or hanging in desperately waiting for the winds to change.