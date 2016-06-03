Five Must Read Blogs For Self Publishing Authors

If you are new to self-publishing, or an old hand, you should never stop learning.

Even though I hunt high and low for ideas for my blog posts every day, I always check my five favourite sources of informed opinion and publishing advice. These five blogs have been around for a long time, and are written by experienced self-published authors, who really know their stuff.

Each of them writes from a different perspective, but all of them offer sound advice and opinion based on hard earned experience.

While I very much appreciate that you are reading this post on my blog, and many more of my posts I hope, I am sure you have enough time in your day to add these five excellent sites to your daily reading list.

The Creative Penn written by Joanna Penn is a must read. Joanna is the ultimate authorpreneur and book marketer. One salient point to make about Joanna is that she is English, so she proves that self-publishing success is definitely not only restricted to North America. From her about page:

I self-published my first non-fiction book in 2008 and made a lot of mistakes along the way. I also didn’t sell any books because no one knew who I was. That experience made me determined to learn about marketing, as well as how to become a better writer. I started this site to share my experiences and hopefully save other people the money, time and heartache I went through. I’m based in Bath, England although I lived in Australia and New Zealand for 11 years and I’m a travel junkie!

The Passive Voice is an aggregated blog of the latest news in the publishing industry. Also known as the Passive Guy, this blog, while lacking a bit in the way of page styling and pizzaz, collects and publishes the most up-to-date news related to publishing and self-publishing. For a long while, the Passive Guy was anonymous, but David Vandagriff has recently come out from under his mysterious cover.

One of the real attractions of this blog is the number of very active commenters, who bring a range of opinions that are well worth reading.

Passive Guy is an attorney, entrepreneur, former tech executive and writer.

Prior to reopening his latest law practice, PG’s business involved high-stakes intellectual property litigation. He started The Passive Voice as an anonymous blog so his snarky remarks would not show up when opposing counsel performed a Google search.

Joe Konrath is, well, Joe Konrath. If any author has been there, done that, it is Joe. He pulls no punches and is never shy about saying what he really thinks. He only posts about once a month, but it is worth the wait between articles to read what he has on his mind.

He’s considered a pioneer in self-publishing. His blog, A Newbie’s Guide to Publishing, gets several million hits per year, and Konrath has been featured in Forbes, Entertainment Weekly, Newsweek, Playboy, USA Today, Time, Woman’s World, the LA Times, and the NY Times among many other periodicals. He also blogs for the Huffington Post.

Kristen Lamb writes about writing, and often in such a direct voice that she can initially come across as the writing teacher you feared at high school. On social media, she often describes herself as sassy. No being American, I’m not really sure what sassy means. But one thing I do know from reading her blog for a long time now is that she knows a hell of a lot about the art of writing.

Kristen has guided writers of all levels, from unpublished green peas to NY Times best-selling big fish, how to use social media to create a solid platform and brand. Most importantly, Kristen helps authors of all levels connect to their READERS and then maintain a relationship that grows into a long-term fan base.

Mark Coker from Smashwords. Whether you publish with Smashwords or not, Mark Coker’s blog posts are always well worth reading. Sure, he is not a big fan of Amazon exclusivity and makes his point about that regularly, but if anyone knows how self-publishing works, it’s Mark. Miss a post at your peril.

Founder of Smashwords, a distributor of indie (self-published) ebooks serving Apple, B&N, OverDrive, Scribd, Oyster, Kobo, libraries.

There are many great blogs dedicated to self-publishing, and some that are not so good, but these five are at the top of my reading list. I highly recommend that you bookmark all of them to keep abreast of the latest trends in self-publishing and writing and continue to learn about writing and self-publishing.