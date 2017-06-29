10 Top Tips For Authors To Overcome Writer’s Block

By Olivia Ryan

Anytime you sit down at the keyboard to punch out a few lines on your next assignment; there is always the risk that you cannot find the right groove or inspiration. The more you struggle to get the words out, the more frustrating and challenging it can become. Minutes turn to hours and hours to days and still nothing.

Writer’s block is not a unique situation; every writer, no matter how skilled and accomplished, will find times when inspiration seems lost. One of the tricks to being a successful writer is knowing where to look to get back that inspiration.

Finding the inspiration for writing a bestseller is possible. Let’s take a look at some tips to overcome writer’s block and regain your right path.

Ten Areas of Search for Inspiration

1. Change of scenery

Start with something simple. Sometimes it is just about getting away from your desk to obtain a change of scenery. Go out into nature, take a walk. This action will help you relax and a relaxed mind can more easily come up with cohesive thoughts and better sentences than a tensed mind. For more on this topic, visit Writer’s Digest.

2. Passion

Evaluate your life to identify what you are personally passionate about. Is there an issue in which you are primarily interested? Your interests may resonate with others, which would give you a willing audience wanting to read more on the topic.

From your passions, you may glean an outline for a book and begin to flesh it out the more you think about it. From your desires, a book may take seed and blossom.

3. Fresh & Unique

Search beyond what is considered conventional. Your next book should be filled with new ideas, something unique and exciting. Do not write a book that someone else has already written.

You need to have ideas that are new and surprising. Publishers look for book outlines that are out of the box, a book with a unique presentation or discussion.

4. Special Features

Look at the books of some of your favourite authors. Do they use a particular technique or feature you can emulate with your topic? What was it about those books that drew you in and begged you to read?

5. New Impressions

Maybe you need a new perspective. Do something new to jostle your thought process. Try something extreme such as skydiving or scuba diving; go hiking or finally visit that odd restaurant with a different ethnic cuisine. New impressions and perspectives always have an effect on inspiration.

6. Freewriting

Freewriting is not writing for free. After all, you want to earn something. No, freewriting is writing about a certain topic for 10-15 minutes as a way to find a breakthrough in writer’s block.

It is intended to get your thoughts flowing and get you off centre, so you can begin to write your next great bestseller. You start with a prompt that could be an emotion, a place, an experience.

Take that prompt and write about it for a short period. It is suggested to do this on a regular basis just to keep you thinking and writing and growing. An excellent example of the freewriting technique can be found here on wikiHow.

7. Interviews

Talking with a friend may sometimes help you identify a topic or area that is ready for you to explore and write. You can brainstorm. Discuss ideas with friends and try to imagine a storyline or plot for your new book. Your friends may have suggestions for you. It might be something you cannot see for yourself.

Good friends are hard to find, so if you have one or two, trust their judgment.

There may be a subject matter expert in your region whom you could interview on the topic you have identified. Collect all the information you gain from these interviews. Organise the thoughts and ideas to determine if there is anything worth including in your new book.

8. Professional Help

This does not mean to seek help from a psychiatrist! If you have your topic but just cannot get the words to flow, you may need to hire someone to write for you.

It is not about writing the whole book, but it could be an article on one particular topic which would be just enough to get the juices of your brain flowing to take over the project.

Aussie Writings is one of the places where you can get a professional to write an article for you. It might be just what you need to get you going again.

9. Inspiration from Other Writers

Sometimes it is beneficial to revisit the work of other successful writers. More than likely, great authors have gone through dry spells just as you have and can offer a nugget of wisdom to point you in the right direction. A great place to start is by examining some of their great quotes about writing. Buzzfeed has an excellent selection of quotes to start you off on the right path.

10. Sleep

One of the age-old suggestions for many crossroads in life is to sleep on it. That can be true with writing. You may have a few thoughts or ideas that just won’t gel. Maybe sleeping on it will be helpful.

As you go to bed thinking of your book and the ideas surrounding it you may have dreams that give you the inspiration you need. The website Live Write Thrive has several other helpful hints.

Conclusion

To be sure, writer’s block will not last forever. Certainly, it can be frustrating while you are in the middle of it. By putting into practice some of the suggestions above, you will change your focus from writer’s block and put it back into writing. Just that movement alone could do the trick.

Writing that bestseller is going to take hard work. Just as finding your inspiration will be hard work. In the end, you will see it as a valuable experience. Whether your book becomes a bestseller is yet to be seen, but you will know where to go to find your inspiration.

All that hard work will make you a better writer, just exactly in time, to be ready to write your next bestseller.

Olivia Ryan is an incurable optimist who always sees the glass as half-full. She likes nature, knows how to enjoy silence and keen on writing for different websites. Meet her on Facebook and Twitter.