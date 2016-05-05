Draft2Digital vs Smashwords review

For self-publishing distribution, Draft2Digital wins on almost every count over Smashwords
I have been a (very) long time user of Smashwords, but I have to say from the outset that I am now moving all of my ebooks over to Draft2Digital for distribution to ebook retailers other than Amazon Kindle.
Why? Read on.
Smashwords created a fantastic service over the years for self-publishers. Without Smashwords, there would be no competition in self-published ebooks today, and Amazon would own the market.
However, using Smashwords today feels slow, sluggish and cumbersome. Sure, there have been changes and improvements to distribution, but Smashwords’ metagrinder and autovetter have not changed in years. The process of uploading an ebook and having it approved is slow, tedious and cumbersome.
Enter Draft2Digital and ebook publishing becomes a totally different experience. Fast, simple, easy and highly automated. There are so many features that I love about Draft2Digital that I’ll have to do this in list form.
Manuscript Preparation
Unlike having to wade through Smashwords’ 170 odd page Style Guide to get a manuscript approved, Draft2Digital only requires your text in a Word document with chapter headings styled in Header 1 and body text in Normal. You don’t need a title page, credits page or other books pages as they are all added later. All you need is Chapter One to The End.
When I uploaded my first ebook, I immediately checked the .ebub version thatDraft2Digital prepared for me to download, and the formatting was 100% perfect. No fuss, no bother, no errors.
Book Details
Your book description can be styled a little with bold and italic, which is a nice touch, but I really like how easy genres and keywords can be added. Genres have a search box, so it makes selecting genres quick and easy. For keywords, simply copy and paste your comma separated keyword list into the box, and they are automatically listed individually.
Automated End Matter
This is where Draft2Digital absolutely shines. Once you have uploaded your manuscript, cover and entered your book details, it’s time to let Draft2Digital’s automation take over.
A list of tick boxes lets you add a Title Page, Credits Page, Dedication Page, Books Also By Page, New Release Email Notification Page, a Teaser Page for another book, About the Author and lastly an About the Publisher Page.
What a list of add-ons!
Best of all, most of these pages are created automatically. You only need to enter your author and publisher details once, and they can be added to all books.
For me, the winner here is the book teaser page.
Being able to select a book with one tick box to add at the end of a book is a fantastic book marketing tool, particularly for books in a series.
All of these tick boxes add valuable features to an ebook. It is so simple, you have to ask why nobody thought about this earlier.
One Click Updating of Other Books
This feature is the BIG, BIG, BIG reason I am moving to Draft2Digital.
On every other platform, including KDP, every other already published ebook needs to be changed when I publish a new ebook or delete a title. For me, with eighteen ebooks to manage, this has always been a nightmare.
When I publish a new ebook, I have to add the new title to all my other books back matter, and then upload every one again, and wait for the approval process all over again. Yes, eighteen times for KDP and eighteen times again for Smashwords. That takes days and days!
But with Draft2Digital, it’s a one-click process to have every one of my ebooks updated and distributed with all new ‘Also By’ pages. Anything that saves me days of work gets my vote.
Distribution
There is no doubt that Smashwords has more distribution channels than Draft2Digital, but for me, Apple, B&N and Kobo are the only ones that have reasonable sales potential. Draft2Digital distributes to these main three, plus some others, so that’s all I need.
I have also noticed that Draft2Digital seems to get titles published and available for sale much faster than Smashwords for the bigger retailers. Another nice touch is that Draft2Digital sends a confirmation email every time one of my titles is published on a retailer’s site, with a link to my book page.
Sales
It’s far too early for me tell, but for the few sales I have made so far, the reporting has been super fast. As I have sold ebooks through Apple, B&N and Kobo for many years now, I expect sales will be the same.
Royalty Payments
Another big win here for Draft2Digital because it pays monthly by EFT or Paypal, unlike Smashwords that still pays quarterly.
It is worth mentioning here too, that when I set up my account withDraft2Digital, it gave me the option to complete my tax details online, which only took a few minutes.
Support
I have only sent only one message to Draft2Digital support, but it was answered in a very timely and helpful manner. My experience over the years with Smashwords has been the same. Unlike KDP support, which is notoriously hopeless and unhelpful.
Conclusion
Why did it take me so long to get around to trying Draft2Digital?
All I can say is that it is by far the easiest platform to self-publish with features that are useful, practical and very time efficient. It is far, far better than both Smashwords and KDP.
The only major disappointment I have found is that Draft2Digital has been very slow to launch their reader site, Books2Read. From what I have read on the Internet, the site has been ‘Coming Soon’ for a very long time now. As the email notification page is a feature that I would imagine hooks into Books2Read, some progress on this seems well overdue.
Note: Draft2Digital also has an option to publish a paperback version on Createspace. I have not tried this feature, but will keep it in mind for my next book.
You can read my earlier first impression post about Draft2Digital here.
12 thoughts on “Draft2Digital vs Smashwords review – One Clear Winner”
I’ve just published my first book on D2D and I fully agree with everything you say. As a complete non-techie, I found the process phenomenally simple and, more importantly, fast.
I did have a look at the paper back option but, and it’s a big but, they set a minimum price to cover printing costs and, unless you’re producing a really weighty tome or have a sizeable following already, it’s not really an option at all. Nobody is going to shell out more than $5 for a first book from an unknown author.
Aside from that one very minor gripe, D2D is fabulous. Plus, it’s a very welcome wake-up call to the big A to stop changing the rules every 5 minutes and ripping us off just because it’s cornered the market.
Yes, I agree about the paperback option, Dave, I really like D2D for ebooks, and especially the automated front and back matter, but I will continue to use Createspace directly for my paperbacks.
Based on this, I am going to give D2D a serious try. I have been KDP exclusive and want to once again roam the open range.
Now, as to the no one will pay…forgettaboutit.
If you do any local promotions at coffee houses, liberries, book stores, open markets, clubs, downtown on the mall, etc., readers will buy your book for much more than $5. That is the mass market paperback price (actually, they are higher). My first book, WATER, is priced at $17.95 retail, but when I am at an event I just sell it for $15. I make about $9 a book (CreateSpace prints). Book 2 in the series, VOTE, is $14.95 (a better price). I still make $9.
People want to rub elbows with an author, so if you can organized some events for yourself — work it! And they love the autographs.
“I have only sent only one…” kind of a lot for ‘only’, just sayin’
Several months ago I plunged into self-publishing. The obvious route to check was Smashwords. I spent way too much time reading how to use the site. I was not the typical first time user because I already was familiar with a lot of the terminology, having done some page layout in my job. I thought that if I was put off by the complex instructions, how would an ordinary person get through them! Then I discovered D2D and decided to try them out. Wow! Like night and day! I called their support people and must have gotten the best support gal in the world. She put me at ease and was always glad to hear from me as the process moved forward. I never felt like I was a bother. When I asked her to accommodate some features that they normally did not do, she would check to see if there was a work-around. Sometimes the answer was yes, sometimes no, but she was helpful and gracious every time. I am pleased with the results of the paperback and ebook, and months later when I called to say I was planning another book, she was like an old friend. My experience has been quite positive.
Very good news to hear, Joan. I must admit that after using Smashwords for years, I had the same impression the very first time I used D2D. Wow!
Do you need to own an ISBN number to publish on Draft2Digital? And, if yes, does it have to be the same ISBN number as a CreateSpace publication? I have my first-ever book ready, and a cover prepared on Fiverr, but no (as in zero) technical skills, or much in the way of understanding publishing rules/requirements.
Thanks for a thorough and encouraging article.
No, you don’t need your own ISBN. Draft2Digital issue a free ISBN when you publish with them.
Smashwords has dissapointed me a lot. I published four books with them without earning a single penny. But many of my books in Draft2Digital are doing well. When it comes to use of technology with transparency and efficiency, Draft2Digital is far ahead of Smashwords.
“There is no doubt that Smashwords has more distribution channels than Draft2Digital, but for me, Apple, B&N and Kobo are the only ones that have reasonable sales potential.”
Could you explain this a little more? Why wouldn’t Amazon’s Kindle have a good sales potential? It was my understanding Kindle sells the most ebooks…
Thanks!
Amazon is defiinitely the biggest seller of ebooks, William. But to access Apple, B&N and Kobo you need an aggregator. So the choice is between Smashwords and Draft2Digital. Neither are publishing to Amazon.
I would advice new as well as established authors to opt for Draft2Digital. It is 1000 times better than Smashwords. When you publish your book on Draft2Digital, it will support you right from the beginning to the end. On the other hand Smashwords would just do the opposite. It will make it very difficult to publish your books due to their stringent policies and unfriendly approach towards authors. Even if you manage to publish your book there, it is highly unlikely that you will make money there. If you don’t believe me, search on internet and you will find a lot of negative comments about Smashwords.