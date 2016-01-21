No? So why ask readers to check out your book?

Self-published authors, who fill social media with ‘Check Out My Book!‘ posts, really do not understand a thing about book marketing.

Perhaps it’s laziness or the lack of inventiveness, but it is more likely to come from a failure to consider for a moment, how people react to such an imperative demand.

Or how the author would react. I doubt any would consider obeying and checking out any books, other than their own.

So why keep posting something that will never work?

Worse, than simply not working, it has the opposite effect. It is a surefire way to drive any potential book buyers away, in droves.

So what can authors do to promote their books on social media?

The starting point is to think about how a bookstore markets itself and its books, and about how and why book buyers buy books.

Do you see advertising by bookstores on billboards, bus stops or at railway stations? Do you see advertising for books in newspapers or magazines? Do you see advertising for books in local newspapers or at libraries? On television, on radio, at the cinema?

Of course not, because advertising in all these forms would be a total failure. Advertising has never sold books.

Books are sold by recommendation, word of mouth, reviews and most importantly, by name recognition.

This last element is where social media fits extremely well into book marketing. You may not be a celebrity or a household name, but by leveraging social media, you can build a following of people, who after a while, will start to know your name. They will then be more likely to react positively, even if only out of curiosity, to your occasional post promoting your book.

It is vitally important to use your name, or perhaps pen name, and never use clever aliases or handles. Also, never hide behind locked accounts. You need to get your name out there, interact and build your audience.

Most importantly, though, you need to give people good reason to follow you. The best way to do this is be informative or entertaining, interact, and above all else, be sociable.

Building this online name recognition takes time, and a lot of hard work, and is probably the reason why so many self-published authors continue to blast out ‘Check out my book!’ posts. Because they are too lazy to do the hard yards, that is required.

But with a little effort, social media works very well at making your name known to a lot of people.

Don’t forget your bookstore!

However, by far the most common way books are sold is by book buyers browsing through a bookstore, until a book catches their interest and attention. Most buy more than one book too, which is a good clue as to how to sell your books.

The same logic applies to book buyers browsing Amazon. So making sure that your book’s sales page on Amazon is informative, interesting, SEO friendly and attention grabbing is vital in selling books. Book browsing on Amazon works exactly the same as in a real bookstore. The only difference is that book buyers use Search and linked books, so having all your book details accurately and fully completed, with a great book description and accurate metadata will help them browse to your book.

So instead of spending hours, days and weeks bashing social media with ‘Check out my book’ posts, a couple of hours spent improving your Amazon book page would be far, far more productive.

In life and business, isn’t is always true that the harder you work, the luckier you get?