Paying for Facebook Ads does not guarantee book sales.
I have used Facebook Ads a lot over the years for my teaching business and found them to be reasonably successful in attracting new local clients. But when it comes to using Facebook Ads to increase my book and ebook sales, I have to say that I have usually been disappointed.
However, I had never taken the time to do a proper check, as when I ran my ads, I always had other forms of promotion in progress, so it was not possible to accurately say what was delivering sales. To do as accurate a check as possible, I took the time to carefully arrange a three day period where I had no other form of promotion running.
No Kindle free ebooks, no Kindle Countdown deals, no Twitter promo posts, no promo blog posts and no KDP Ads. By the second day of zero promotion, I immediately noticed that my daily KDP sales were dropping, so I had learned something valuable already. The above promotion tools do indeed keep my sales and borrows ticking in.
Ok, now to Facebook Ads to get my ebook sales moving again. I set up my ads to run on the third day of no other promotion, and ran a quick $20.00 blast of eight ads. Four titles, with separate ads for Kindle US and Kindle UK, and timed it for afternoon traffic in the US and evening in the UK. The result?
In fact, I was surprised by how successful my little ad blast turned out. 56 clicks to my Amazon book pages, and at a moderate cost of $0.36 per click. By most normal measures, this would mean that at a conversion rate of say 10% I could expect 5 or 6 sales. So I waited 12 hours and checked my KDP sales.
Yes, look carefully. Zero, zip, nil, none and zilch ebook sales.
I checked 12 hours later, and my dashboard showed the same depressing result. Nought and sod all.
So why did this happen? I have no definitive answer, except to surmise that people live inside their Facebook bubble, and even though they will click out to an external site, they return immediately to Facebook. Also, when I think back to the success I had with my teaching business in attracting new clients, these came by way of contact from within Facebook by way of messages or email. So in fact, I wasn’t making a click to buy sale, only a contact, with whom I could then directly negotiate.
In preparing this post, I came across an article by Donna Fasano, who documents the exact same experience with Facebook ads and ebook sales, which resulted in the same number of book sales as I got. None!
So, unless anyone can convince me otherwise, I have to draw the conclusion that Facebook ads have very limited value in gaining book sales. The only positive I can draw from this exercise is that the 56 people who clicked onto my Amazon book pages will be getting reminder emails about my ebooks from Amazon in a week or two.
Meanwhile, I will immediately go back to re-setting my promotional tools that I know do work.
This page was last updated on March 2nd, 2017
7 thoughts on “Do Paid Facebook Ads Sell eBooks?”
Derek, thanks for mentioning my blog post! I’d love to read an article on promotional tools that DO work! :)
Hi Donna. I have had some relative success with KDP Ads. At least with these PPC ads, you get ads on Amazon book pages for real book buyers to see and you get feedback data on real sales. It’s a bit new, slow and clunky at present, but even with that said, it is miles ahead of FB Ads. So far I’m about equal with ad spend and sales, so not too bad. Mind you, I just sent a message to them as I discovered that I can’t edit one of my ads, as they say I should be able to do. Like I said, it’s still very clunky, but it has potential, so I’ll persist.
I’ve read some posts about Facebook clicks, etc, coming from people who just click and are not the target audience (whatever Facebook say) so that might explain the results. I haven’t come across anybody saying Facebook helps sell books, but like your scientific approach to it (most people have so many things going on at the same time that it’s impossible to know if anything by itself has an effect).
I spent 500 bucks on a Facebook ad for my book. I hit my specific genre (horror/comedy) and tweaked it with authors, readers, eBooks, Fanboy sites, etc etc. I even included an awesome video spot for the book that everyone seemed to love. Blood and music at 100 mph! Tons of clicks, tons of likes, shares and 24,000 plus organic views, and you know how many books I sold? Zero. I don’t think Facebook ads work when you are trying to sell your book straight out. There’s one more approach I will try with a budget of around 100 dollars, just because I’m curious if it’ll work this way. If it doesn’t I will move on.
Next time I will load the video directly to Facebook and stick to the United States only. (Avoid Indonesia. The clicks come fast and you use up your ad money quickly.) I will also stick to just the book buyers of the world. And last but not least I WILL USE A GIVEAWAY TO ADVERTISE! Apparently giveaways are a great place to get exposure in the first place. People seem to love to click on a chance to win. You can even have them have to follow one of your home pages in order to enter. I’m thinking with a ten book giveaway I can get some exposure that counts. We shall see!
I tried an Amazon giveaway, promoted it on about 6 reader outlet websites, achieved several thousand books “sold”.
Afterward, was a bit of a sinking feeling. I waited for a mass of reviews to pour in and didn’t get any. I’m guessing that those copies of my novels are still sitting idle on everyone’s Kindle, unread. Yes, it produced exposure, but not the resultant sales I had expected.
A well-known book marketing manager once gave me some invaluable advice.
He said to look at CocaCola. Their main volume of drinks sell for under a dollar, yet they spend millions in advertisement campaigns. Sadly, that isn’t possible for beginning authors.
There is a lesson to take from your CocaCola example and that is to view advertising and promotion as an investment. It probably won’t pay back initially, but it will help build recognition and, fingers crossed, a boost in sales rank. At the end of the day, selling books is all about getting and then maintaining a high sales rank.
I can’t tell you how much I appreciate this article. I was considering spending some serious cash on a Facebook campaign. Several weeks ago I tried using a “professional” service to run a 90-day campaign on Twitter, It was a moderate outlay of money considering I used their medium priced, value service.
I had EXACTLY the same results as your Facebook experience. I did not sell ONE single ebook or print copy of my 6 published novels.
Yes, I watched tons of Twitter posts blurting out to 120k+ supposed subscribers and readers. Had a few clicks, Not a single sale from my investment in 90 days!
After my disillusioned phase, I created a Facebook store and slowly began to see results in actual sales. It was hard work and honestly, I’ve spent too much time with social networking, causing harm to my writing schedule. My ROI was negligible, and the resultant harm on my productivity was terrible.
If in the future, you do find some creative avenue which won’t break the starving artist’s bank, please let us know.
Thanks,
David