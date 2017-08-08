Can An Author Make Money As A Content Writer

Content writing can help add to an author’s income

By Lisa Brown

The great thing about being an author is that you already have the ability to write well, but sometimes it is not easy to get a book published.

While you are trying to find an agent, you can make some extra cash writing web content. It will take away some of the financial stress while pursuing your dream.

Many authors have decided to go this route, and it does pay well. It is all about finding the right clients and getting started. Perhaps it sounds too good to be true to someone who knows how challenging it is to be published, but it is not that complicated. If you are considering giving this a try, here are some ideas to get you started.

You will need patience

As with most things in life, it is important to practice patience.

Anything that is worth it is going to take some time to grow and evolve. This market is competitive, but there is always a need for a new content writer.

There is a process to getting your first client, and it may become a little frustrating initially. The beauty of it all is that it only takes one client to set you off on the right path.

After landing your first client, the ball is entirely in your court. If you do well, you have the opportunity to keep the client and grow from there. On the flip side, this could also be challenging if you have a difficult client.

I have found, however, that most clients are very reasonable.

There are many online tools to help you with content writing. You can find paraphraser software and a good grammar checker to help you. Do well, and you will be able to use this as a reference for future clients.

Write engaging content

While you are an author, it may take some time to get used to writing online content.

Online readers are looking for instant gratification from each article. Write content that grabs the attention of the readers and make it engaging.

This is why I always recommend finding a paraphraser online because it does help when you are stuck with a sentence or paragraph. A great way to do it is to shock and surprise. The reader should not expect or anticipate what you are going to say next.

Also try and write shorter paragraphs, because a huge block of text can bore an online reader. Keep your content interesting and exciting, and you will be able to connect with your audience.

It is an excellent way to get your content shared on other social media sites and get more views. Any blogger or webmaster wants to get as many readers as possible, and if your content gives them that, you will surely be hired again.

Focus on conversion

There is always an end goal for each article. You want to make sure that you focus on that goal to win the client over.

Even though it is very important to write for the audience, you also want to make sure that you do it in a way that brings in sales. You need to provide valid and valuable content without overselling.

That is a skill that comes with time, but all you have to do is step on the other side and become the reader. If you were reading your article, does it sound like an over glorified sales pitch or does it sound like you have the reader’s best interests at heart?

There is a balance, and once you get it right, it stays with you going forward. You can make a lot of money doing content writing if done the right way.

Be flexible

If you decide to make money writing content for different clients, you want to be able to write about anything and everything. Do not say no to too much work that seems out of your comfort zone.

Let’s say you have to write for a UK brand, and you do not know how they spell words and feel a bit confused, just search for a UK paraphrase service and you are good to go. There are just a few small changes that need to be made in small language differences.

The same applies to writing about a topic that you are not familiar with. With all the information available on the Internet on various topics these days, it should not be a problem when you research an unfamiliar topic.

When starting out, you want to say yes to as much business as possible and not be scared of a challenge. Before you know it, you will be comfortable with a variety of topics, which makes it easier to take on new jobs.

Create a catchy profile

When you become a content writer, it means that you are ultimately an entrepreneur.

The brand is you, and you need to build it. Do not underestimate the power of branding and promoting.

You can do this by creating a writer’s profile that stands out. Remember, the competition is fierce, and you are going to have to do or say something that helps you get the job. You can do so on bidding sites or job portals.

The other way of doing this is by creating a website where you can display some of your sample writing pieces.

This route will allow you to pitch to high-paying clients and popular sites and direct them to your website for more information. Just make sure that when they get to your website, it is professional, neat and clear about who you are and what you have to offer.

Conclusion

Every author has a dream of being published, but you do not have to starve in the meantime. Content writing can become a lucrative income for many writers.

Who knows, this might become the start of something you love and pursue beyond publication. Many writers make a living by writing content for other websites. You also have the opportunity of getting your name and brand out there.

Good luck and I wish you nothing but success.

Lisa Brown works as a content manager. She is specialized on writing useful articles for writers, students and people who want to improve their writing skills. Her hobby is reading, travelling and blogging. Lisa`s life motto is “Never stop learning, because life never stops teaching”.