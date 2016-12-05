Erotic ebooks are very popular, but how can you promote them?

There are over 200,000 erotic ebooks listed on Amazon Kindle alone. But for authors of erotica, the opportunities for book promotion are quite limited, as most mainstream and popular book promotion sites do not accept books of this nature.

A quick check of the Kindle Boards will find posts from a lot of erotic ebook authors, who are looking for ways to promote their books. Unfortunately, some of the sites that are recommended, which do promote erotica, tend to have the feel of a porn site rather than a book promotion site. Sure, the boundaries between porn and erotica can be a bit blurry sometimes, but books, whether in ebook format or not, should not be classified as pornography. But that is not a point I will argue here.

What I would rather do is give some pointers, which may help authors of erotic titles gain more ebooks sales.

As far as promotion goes, Twitter is probably the best forum, but it’s crowded there, so any traction is limited.

How can you promote self-published erotic ebooks?

Far better is to think less about promotion, and more about how readers go about finding erotic books to buy and read. Rarely would a reader buy an erotic ebook because of one Tweet on Twitter. A reader is more likely to go to Amazon and search for erotica titles; when they are in the mood, which are in their preferred topics. I don’t want to make a list here of what people may use as search words or phrases, but I am sure that your imagination can make a quick list.

Surprisingly, if you do a search on Amazon Kindle with a sex-related keyword, it often recommends associated keywords, which as I discovered before writing this post, can be of a very, and I mean very explicit nature. So there is little censorship being used.

To attract readers, getting the right book title and keywords associated with it, is by far the best way to gain sales traction. In combination with the occasional free giveaway, the chances of sales success are far higher this way than relying on social media or website promotion.

Kindle Unlimited could be a winner for erotic ebooks

Another point to consider is that readers of erotica may well be using a subscription service such as Kindle Unlimited. If you have your ebooks with KDP Select, and available on Kindle Unlimited, consider your ebook price. If it’s too low, it looks less of a bargain for readers.

I had one of my own ebooks (not erotica) listed at $0.99 for a couple of years, and after Kindle Unlimited was introduced, sales died very quickly. But earlier this year I put the price up to $2.99, and it started getting borrows immediately. So, my $0.99 ebook is now making about $1.40 for each borrow instead of $0.33 per sale that it used to earn for me.

If you write and publish erotica, and you haven’t done so already, take a good look at the Amazon keywords listed with your ebooks or books, and check how they perform in Amazon Search, and how high your titles rank by search rather than sales rank.

The exact same process of keywords and search can be used on Smashwords, B&N or any other publishing platform you use.

Investing your time in keyword research and price points may well be far more financially rewarding than hunting for book promotion opportunities, which will more than likely attract very few sales.

One last suggestion

If you are looking for online promotion for your erotica titles, Whizbuzz Books accepts erotica titles for its one-year promotion package. However, you should first read the submission guidelines carefully to make sure your titles are acceptable.