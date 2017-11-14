Amazon Kindle Crackdown On Ebook Quality
Ebook authors and publishers who ignore quality issue warnings at the time of publishing, or later, on Kindle Direct Publishing now face the reality that readers will be warned that their ebooks are sub-standard.
Hopefully, this move will lessen the number of Kindle scams that have no place in self-publishing.
A range of warning messages can now appear on an ebook’s sales page on the Kindle Store, highlighting very clearly that the ebook has content issues.
In addition, quality concerns that have been raised by Kindle ebook buyers can also lead to an ebook sales page carrying a warning.
Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing has a help page, Guide to Kindle Content Quality, which gives full details about all issues concerning ebook quality.
However, this short excerpt clearly states that there are two possible results from publishing sub-standard ebooks.
The combined impact on the reading experience of a book with excessive Distracting or Destructive Issues can lead to the book being removed from sale until the corrections are made. A moderate amount of Distracting or Destructive Issues can result in the book remaining available for sale, but with a temporary quality warning displayed on the detail page of the book on Amazon.com until corrections are made.
So the penalty for poor ebook quality is either ugly warning messages on the sales page, or removal of an ebook from sale and more nasty notices as per the examples below.
Any one of these notices are of course an instant sales killer, and no author in their right mind would want them.
Poor quality ebooks should be highlighted
From my own viewpoint, I believe this action by Amazon is well and truly overdue, and that it will be wholeheartedly welcomed by every hard working self-publishing author and will help reduce the number of Kindle scam publishers.
For too long, critics of self-publishing have used examples of the very worst self-publishing can offer, and then tarred all self-publishers with the same brush.
Amazon’s action then, in taking a strong position to remove the trash, is a huge step forward.
If an author ignores the (quite lenient) KDP spellchecking system suggestions at the time of publication, then let them suffer the consequences.
Sadly though, this new warning program is only available on amazon.com at present. One can only hope that Amazon will roll this feature out on all their Kindle Stores as quickly as possible.
Their, there! (end of 2nd line, 3rd para.)
Well spotted!
Wish it were true, but it appears to be a hoax perpetrated by wishful thinking and blog propogation .
I got a “Kindle Quality Assurance” email — they wanted the phrase “Go check it out” spelled “Go cheque it out.” I explained I write in English, but I’m not British and “check” doesn’t have a “q”. Go figure. I hope they hire better help.
Well someone evidently has no idea that the British ‘cheque’ refers to the now archaic payment slip. Check, as in affirm/confirm/ensure, etc., is spelt check in every English variant.
And, yes, spelt is a British-English variation of spelled.
You mean spelled is a variation on the original English.
I always find it hilarious when someone reviews my book and adds a list of typos they found which includes:
colour vs color
do’na vs don’t
dair vs there
eegit vs idiot
windea vs window
and for some reason they never catch
bahookie vs bum
clookie vs chicken
they also fail to notice the big bold letters on the first page noting:
“The author of this book is Scottish; This book is written in Scots English”
Considering I once read a kindle book from a big name and big publisher in which two people “linked anus” instead of “linked arms,” and they couldn’t decide between kilometers and miles, changing every few pages, I really hope this does not simply target self published books like you seem to suggest. I would hope it targets ALL the rubbish, no matter where it comes from.
I see errors in almost all books now, Mcky. Books are rushed out so quickly and quality has definitely fallen.
And that includes best selling authors … and their editors.
This is the sort of thing that makes me feel that indies have a unique opportunity to build a reputation for having fantastic quality. When the “big boys” are treating publishing the way Wal-Mart treats knick-knacks, it creates a hole in the market that indies are uniquely equipped to fill.
Well said. Thank you, McKy.
Maybe all authors of any category of book should always aim for quality not quantity. Everyone would like to hit the ‘big time’ but churning out books every few books won’t achieve this.
I love the idea of this, but i hope it doesn’t backfire. When you write fiction, there are often words that are misspelled on purpose, to signify dialects. Same goes for grammar. And sometimes i make up a word to use for certain sounds like “Her crepe soles squitched across the floor”—I hope they can tell the difference.