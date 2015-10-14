An Amazon book review cannot be posted for free ebooks?

Correct. In case, you missed this very quiet, yet extremely nasty change of policy by Amazon, and are still giving away free Kindle ebooks in the hope of gaining new reviews, then forget it. Stop at once!

If you take a little look at Amazon’s Customer Review Creation Guidelines below, you will see why you are wasting your time giving away free Kindle ebooks. Notice also that this page has no date, or date of change, so knowing when this change was made is impossible. This is typical of Amazon, who as always, fail miserably on transparency.

WHO MAY WRITE A REVIEW? To write a Customer Review, you must have used your account to purchase any item or service on Amazon (free digital content doesn’t qualify toward this requirement.)

Yes, all those free ebooks you gave away with the goal of attraction an Amazon book review, was for absolutely nothing.

This new policy comes on top of their other change of policy regarding Amazon book reviews, which in essence banned reviews from not only family and friends but also from authors or social media contacts. Many articles were written about this draconian attitude, including this in The International Business Times, which covers the topic in detail.

One can only come to the conclusion that Amazon has had their fill of self-publishing, and are now taking dramatic measures to limit the chances of success for self-publishing authors.

I can say that from my experience over the last twelve months that I have been contacted by many people on social media, who have tried to post an Amazon book review for my books, and were rejected. Why? Because Amazon deemed that we had a ‘personal’ connection. What? After exchanging a few messages on Twitter or Linkedin, we have a personal relationship? Really?

Also, over the past few months, my new reviews have reduced to a trickle, because of the ban on free Kindle ebook recipients. Therefore, they are not able to post an Amazon book reviews. Ever since I have been publishing ebooks, free ebooks have been my main source of reviews, especially from book bloggers.

So where are self-publishers at now with Amazon?

Clearly the benefits of giving exclusivity to Amazon by joining KDP Select is now not a great deal at all. With Amazon’s new draconian attitude towards book reviews, on top of the reduction in royalties due to Kindle Unlimited and Kindle Edition Normalized Pages (KENP) Read, the only benefit left is to be able to pay for Amazon Ads.

Personally, I can only say that Amazon has been truly wonderful over the years in developing and supporting self-publishing. Sadly though however, it seems that all their goodwill has dried up, and self-publishers are now being set adrift by Amazon. Self-publishing was always used as a loss leader by Amazon, so it probably should come as no surprise that it has used (abused?) self-publishing for its own marketing needs for long enough, and now believe that they do not need to support self-published authors any longer.

Taking away the ability of free Kindle ebook readers to post an Amazon book review is clearly the latest signal from Amazon that they are dramatically reducing their support for self-publishers.