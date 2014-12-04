Self-publishing is not only about Kindle ebooks.

When it comes time to publish an ebook, Amazon KDP is always the first choice, as it is relatively easy, and the Kindle Store is the biggest ebook seller on the planet.

However, while some may believe that publishing on Smashwords is not worth the extra effort, there are some very good reasons to publish on Smashwords that are worth noting. Sure, it takes a bit of work to get through their auto-vetter and then wait for the ebook to be reviewed and approved for premium distribution, but the benefits in the long term are numerous.

1. Once approved for Premium distribution, your ebook will be available on Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple, Page Foundry, Baker & Taylor, Blio, txtr, Library Direct, Baker-Taylor, Axis360, OverDrive, Oyster and Scribd. Sure, you probably won’t sell a bundle of ebooks, except perhaps with Apple and B&N, but the exposure from each retailer will boost your title’s exposure and SEO. (Search Engine Optimisation)

2. While on SEO, Smashwords have a link on your publisher’s dashboard for every ebook, with a list of SEO entries for each title and author gained simply by listing with Smashwords. Again, more exposure.

3. Have you ever wanted to send a copy of your ebook to a book blogger or reviewer?

It’s a pain when they ask for a special format such as mobi, epub or pdf. If you are published on Smashwords, this is very easy, as you can download copies of your own book in any one of eight different file formats at any time. All you need to do is login to your Smashwords account, go to your Dashboard, and click on the book title. This will take you to your Smashwords Store page. The download links are in a box on the right-hand side. If I didn’t sell one single ebook on Smashwords, this feature alone would make publishing there well worthwhile.

4. Another feature I like is Coupons. If you are doing an email promotion, for instance, you can give potential buyers a discount code to use to get your ebook at a cheaper price. You can also use coupons on social media to give your ebook a kick along.

5. The last hidden feature on your Smashwords Dashboard is ‘Affiliate Settings’. I can’t say that I have used this, but why not encourage affiliate marketers to sell your ebook? With the number of affiliate marketers around, it might be worth a try.

So, there you have it. Even if you don’t sell a single copy via Smashwords, there are some very useful reasons to make sure that your ebook is published there.