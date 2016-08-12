Yes, the title of this post should read, writers who should have done a grammar check, but it caught your attention, didn’t it?

A grammar check is essential as poor grammar and spelling can never be excused in a published book.

As readers of my blog know, I am an unrelenting supporter of self-publishing, as it gives the freedom of written expression to anyone who wishes to take the time to write and then self-publish their books and ebooks for the world to read.

Sure, self-published books come in varying standards, and while some may complain about this, I do not believe that the practice of comparing self-published books to traditionally published books is fair. Firstly because of the enormous difference in investment in preparation, production and marketing, and secondly because self-publishing should be about being different, inventive, original and experimental, and not all about copying a centuries-old model.

However, there is one fundamental element to writing, which cannot be excused under any circumstances. Failing to do a grammar check is fatal. Terrible spelling and very poor grammar are unacceptable by any measure, because with so many online proofing tools available to help writers correct very basic mistakes, such errors are a definite sign of utter laziness, and I would add, disrespect for potential readers. Not only this but each careless error slights fellow writers and self-publishing as a whole.

Sure, typos happen, but basic grammatical and spelling mistakes are signs of carelessness

Of course, typos happen, and I doubt I have read a book without one or two, or even more than a few. But when I come across writing riddled with basic errors; be it in a book, a blog post, a social media post or a writer’s bio, I shudder in disbelief. Self-publishing has made gigantic strides in recent years in regards to quality, so these few careless writers only give fuel to those who persist in criticising self-publishing.

All it would take to correct these fundamental errors is to do a spelling and grammar check. In fact, almost all laptops and tablets have inbuilt spelling and grammar checkers, so it is only a matter of turning them on and using them. The spelling and grammar checker in Word, while not perfect by any means, will still catch most common errors. But only if a writer takes the time to use it and check.

If you truly believe you are a writer or an author, you should take pride in every word you produce, whether it be in a book, a blog post, a tweet, and especially in your bio. But there are those who do not take such pride in their work, and this lack of pride taints all self-published authors.

So to all the writters and authers out their, maybe you should of read these terrific little list from Copyblogger before writting you’re book, or even you’re bio. Its very bad for you’re image and will effect you, by immediately loosing your potential readers. Better to check first then be very sorry, or worse, become a embarrassment too not only yourself, but to your fellow self published authors, who do take earnest pride in there work.

Always keep in mind that a good writer always does a grammar check – and doublechecks – every single word they write.