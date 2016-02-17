Because SEO can bring potential book buyers to you.

You don’t need to be an expert on SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) to make it work for you and help you to sell books.

The key to SEO for authors is not in taking years to learn how to painstakingly manipulate it to your advantage, but rather to simply keep in mind that millions of people use Google, Bing and other search engines every day to find information and answers to questions they have.

So by understanding this, it is absolutely clear that almost none of these millions of people will use your name or book title to find your website or blog, except perhaps for you and your close family and friends.

The prime function of SEO is to attract as many people as possible to your site, and then hopefully, they will stay long enough to not only read your post or page but also notice your book promotion widgets or book buy links.

Because SEO brings people who want answers or information, this means that a static site or page that is only about your book or books will not gain much traffic at all from SEO.

However, a blog will if it is posting useful and informative information that is of value.

In my case, my static author website gets very little visitor traffic at all, but my personal blog gets tons of traffic.

The reason is simple. My personal blog has a lot of posts covering a lot of topics, which is great for SEO. If you use Google Analytics or Webmaster Tools you can track the most popular search terms that are bringing people to your site. In my case, the following were the top ten search terms for this week used by people to find my blog.

a cat named sloopy

apple freaks

what is register

errors and omissions accepted

stupid book names

difference between porcupine and echidna

how to be cool on the internet

offensive four letter words

technology sucks

cricket box

None of these terms have any relation to my books, but SEO brings thousands of potential book buyers to my blog, which of course carries promotion for my books, which helps me to sell books.

The key SEO factor to concentrate on when writing blog posts, even if you do not have any SEO tools whatsoever, is to make sure that your blog title and the first sentence in your article or post contain the exact same word or short phrase.

To take the example of one of the user search phrases above, what is register, my post included the keyword ‘register’ in the title, subtitle and the first paragraph. You can view the post on register here, to note my SEO use of the keyword.

When search engines crawl a site, this is what they look for to be able to ascertain what the text is about. So search engines know that my post is about register and rank it highly. And that is SEO!

If you browse through some of my posts on this site, you will see the same pattern of repeating a keyword or key phrase in the titles and first paragraph.

It’s as easy as that. All you need to do to get SEO working for you is to repeat your keyword or key phrase twice. Too simple?

If you have a Google Plus account, you can get even better SEO results. To find out how, read this short article, How To Rank Quickly On Google Search.

Note: If you have access to SEO tools, such as on WordPress, you can also repeat a keyword or key phrase in separate SEO title and description, as well as in the alt text for an image.