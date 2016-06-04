Self-published authors are leading the way, while the Big 5 fiddle.

In the latest report from Author Earnings, there is only one logical conclusion to make. Readers have more than accepted Indie and self-published authors and their books and ebooks.

There is no doubt now, as all the major indicators such as unit sales, royalty income, market share and percentage of titles in bestselling lists are all pointing high north for self-publishers.

As the conclusion of the report reads:

We live in exciting times. Today it’s possible to be a full-time professional author, quietly earning $50,000+ a year — even six figures a year — without ever sending a query letter to anyone. On Amazon alone, the data shows over a thousand indie authors earning a full-time living right now with their self-published titles. The only gatekeepers that matter now are readers.

To get a quick grasp of the book and ebook market today, these two graphs are telling in how so much has changed in the last few years.

Blue Indie line up dramatically – purple Big 5 line down sharply. The publishing business has been turned on its head.

You can read the complete report here: May 2016 Author Earnings Report: the definitive million-title study of US author earnings.