How to install a WordPress Sandbox site on your hosting server

So many writers and authors now use a self-hosted WordPress blog to help in the promotion of their self-published ebooks and print on demand books.

While WordPress is a very powerful blogging platform, because of the vast number of useful features, themes and plugins that are available, it does require some basic website management skills to keep it operating efficiently.

For those who use WordPress, you will know that it is a nervous time when it comes to upgrading to a new WordPress version and when plugins and themes need updating. Everything is working fine, and then one update can cause a conflict, and your site goes down or hangs in maintenance mode. If a number of plugins have been updated at one time, it can sometimes take hours to find out where the problem lies. Even a minor upgrade of WordPress itself can cause problems if plugins that were working well before are not compatible with the new upgrade.

To guard against most of these issues that can arise, a backup is always necessary. Luckily most web hosts offer a backup on your hosting server. However, even this remedy can be time-consuming, and during the time it takes you to do a restore, your site is down. If you have a server issue with your host, you may not even be able to access your backups.

A much better and more secure way is to use a dedicated WordPress backup tool such as Updraft Plus because your backups can be stored remotely on either your computer, Google Drive or Dropbox.

Avoid disasters by testing new versions and plugins on your WordPress Sandbox site

Here is free and much a better way to avoid all of these problems, and it is well worth the investment of the hour or two that will save you hours and hours of problems and give you total peace of mind.

Install a second WordPress site on your hosting server, and use it as a Sandbox to experiment, check upgrades and possible plugin conflicts, before making any changes to your live site. Then when you are sure everything works, make the changes or upgrades to your live site, knowing everything will work perfectly.

A WordPress Sandbox is also the best way to experiment with your site design or try new themes

To make a Sandbox, install WordPress onto your web hosting server in a sub-folder. Typically this will be ‘mysite.com/wordpress’. Then rename your new site to something like My Sandbox, or My Blog Lab.

Once it is running, install the theme and all the plugins your live site is using, and make the changes in your options, so your new site looks almost the same as your live site. Then export some posts from your live site, and import them into your Sandbox.

Now you are ready to test everything, experiment, upgrade and even make mistakes before you make changes to your live site. If you manage to blow up your Sandbox, don’t panic, as you will have discovered a problem before it had a chance to do the same to your live site. Go back to your backup and try again.

Never worry about Wordpress updates again

With your new WordPress Sandbox site for experimenting, you will save yourself all the worry about updating your live WordPress site. Have reliable backups for both sites, and you will be totally safe.