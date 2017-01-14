Internet links are addresses, so you need to get them right to promote your books.

All authors need to use Internet page addresses to promote their books, blogs, websites, social media accounts and promotions. However, many find the task difficult and fail to take advantage of what is, in fact, a very simple computer skill.

Let’s look first at what linking and Internet addresses are and do, and why they are so vital when it comes to book and author promotion.

Every page or location that you visit on the Internet has a unique address so that it can be found among billions of pages. These addresses are called a URL (Uniform Resource Locator), and you can see it in the address bar of your browser.

Some browsers truncate the address, but if you click in the address bar, you will see the full address, or URL, as is indicated in the image below by the red arrow.

Now it is only a simple matter of a right click, and you can copy the full URL address and paste it in Word or a text editor to save it. It will look something like this, without the ticks.

`http://derekhaines.ch/god-has-gone-fishing/`

This method works for every site or location on the Internet, so you can copy your address for your profile pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Goodreads, Google+ or any other social media sites you use, as well as for your books on Amazon and your blog posts or website. Go to any site you use to promote your books and just right click and copy the URL address.

Now you can do a lot more!

Once you have collected the addresses for the sites that you use to promote you and your books, you can send them in emails, social media posts, messages or to book promotion services.

Sometimes though, a URL can be very long like this one below on Amazon.

`https://www.amazon.com/God-Has-Gone-Fishing-Destruction-ebook/dp/B01E2GMVNQ/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&*Version*=1&*entries*=0&linkCode=sl1&tag=whizbuzwp-20&linkId=8953e0fec8b8db2f8b326d977d338d2c`

Sending a long ugly link like this in an email or a Twitter or Facebook post is really not very appealing.

However, there is an easy way to make what is commonly called a short link.

There are many sites where you can make a short link form a long URL, but I will give an example by using Bit.ly, a popular free link shortening service. Once you are registered, start by clicking, Create Bitlink. A new screen will appear.

Now you can paste your long URL link. I’ll use my long link from Amazon.

`https://www.amazon.com/God-Has-Gone-Fishing-Destruction-ebook/dp/B01E2GMVNQ/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&*Version*=1&*entries*=0&linkCode=sl1&tag=whizbuzwp-20&linkId=8953e0fec8b8db2f8b326d977d338d2c`

My very long Amazon URL in now automatically shortened, and it is much, much better to use on social media.

However, there is one more thing you can do with your new short link. You can change it! Click on Customize.

Now I have a short URL that I can keep and easily identify as the link to my book.

You can see from the image above, how the long Amazon URL is now shortened and can be shared, copied or even edited.

If you do this for all the links that you need and use on a regular basis, you will not only save a lot of time on your book promotion, but you will be sure that the links you are sending out to the world are absolutely 100% accurate.