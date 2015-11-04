EFT royalty payments have at long last been made available to more authors publishing on Createspace.

EFT royalty payments were introduced by Createspace in 2012, but they were limited to only a very few countries. Since the 2012 introduction, authors who live outside of the US, UK and a few European countries have had to suffer not only being paid by cheque but have also had to wait until their accrued royalty balances reached quite high balances of $100, £100 and Euro100.

On top of this, those authors who are paid by cheque then lost a percentage of their royalty, due to bank costs associated with clearing an international cheque from Createspace, which often amounts to between $5 and $10.

Meanwhile, for those fortunate to be living in the few countries where Createspace offered EFT royalty payments, there were no minimum payment thresholds and no additional bank fees.

Despite years of complaints about this unfairness from authors around the world, nothing changed for three very long years. You can check this thread on the Createspace forum to see how long this saga lasted.

Finally, in the last few days, however, Createspace has announced that EFT royalty payments, and therefore no minimum payment thresholds, are now being made available to thirty-one additional countries. This list of new counties added are:

Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, French Guiana, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Martinique, Mayotte, Monaco, Norway, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Reunion, Romania, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

While this is very welcome news for European authors, it is not so for many other countries. Still noticeably missing from Createspace EFT royalty payments are major countries such as Australia, South Africa and Canada along with probably many more.

While it is good news to hear that Createspace has acted, albeit after three long years, there are still many self-publishing authors who are going to continue to suffer from exorbitant royalty thresholds and the costs associated with depositing a cheque. One can only hope that Createspace will move more rapidly to make EFT royalty payments available to many more countries, and not wait another three long years to do so.