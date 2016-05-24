Getting a publisher is every author’s dream. But beware of book contract nightmares.
Never sign a book contract with a publisher without doing your homework first. There are so many small publishers nowadays, and while some are good, there are many that are not so good.
Even among some well-known small publishers, problems have arisen with overdue payment or no payment of royalties to authors. In recent times, Ellora’s Cave has experienced financial difficulty, and it seems as if it is now taking legal action against the RWA, who asked Ellora’s Cave to pay overdue royalties.
Throughout Ellora’s Cave’s ongoing financial problems, the RWA has been pressuring the publisher to pay authors overdue royalties or release the authors from their contracts. The RWA has banned Ellora’s Cave from conferences and forbidden the publisher from contacting RWA chapters to recruit new authors.
While the problems at Ellora’s Cave have been reported on many writer blogs, problems with smaller publishers often go unreported. I know by some of the messages I have received from authors that quite a few have either not been paid, or in some cases, the publishers went broke yet retained the book rights.
Being offered a contract by a publisher, no matter how big or small is always an exciting opportunity for new authors especially, but beware. Signing away your book rights is for (almost) ever, and if things go wrong, your book is gone. An author friend of mine lost one of his best works to a publisher, who made a lot of promises, but failed to deliver.
If you have the opportunity to go with a publisher, don’t rush to sign a book contract without doing your homework first. Check on the Internet, check with other authors and ask questions of your potential publisher. How long has the business been running? Are author royalties always paid on time? How many titles has it published? What happens to your book rights if the publisher ceases trading?
As with any commercial contract, spending a little money to check with your lawyer before signing is also highly recommended.
Publishing nowadays is not an easy business, and there are more and more publishing scammers around, who prey on an author’s dream of being published. So, author beware.
4 thoughts on “Authors Beware – Think Twice Before Signing A Contract”
Yes, aware from WestbowPress! They made me to sign a contract and to pay 1700$, but when I changed my mind, they kept the money and said they will never return it to me!
Unfortunately Thelma, yours is not an unfamiliar story. I would warn authors again to be very careful when considering to pay for the services of a publisher. Self-publishing is not difficult, and mostly free of cost and obligation. There are many publishers who charge handsomely, but are in fact, only offering what most authors can do themselves for free.
Can you furnish a sample or reference to a contract? If not, what site/blog can you recommend?
Thank you,
Maynard
As a publisher and an author, I totally agree with the need for caution. I would go a step further and tell authors to thoroughly search the website and the terms and the contract for anything hidden. There are many companies that look great but upon reading the contract you find that you have to pay for your own editing, proofing, cover etc, which, as you know can be very costly. Others charge a fee and require a set number of books purchased. These companies are not making money from your sales, but from you! My company, AltPublish.com has NO COSTS, NO RISK for authors. We are full service and that. Includes ongoing marketing. We want your book to sell otherwise we make no money at all. As a working writer I know the pitfalls and the problems authors face and so I wanted my company to be able to publish quality writing without the financial impact on the authors, and yet still be able to earn through royalty sales which means we have a huge interest in getting your book out there and sold. Please feel free to check us out, ask questions, and submit your work. Right now we also have a writing contest that ends Feb 10, cash prizes, publication and no entry fees. Thanks for this post. It is important writers understand the wolves out there.