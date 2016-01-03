Share43
69 punctuation rulesThe power of punctuation rules! And how to use them.

Good writing always needs even better punctuation, yet for some writers, punctuation holds many mysteries.

However, the one great aspect about punctuation, is that apart from the UK full stop being a period in US English, the rules are exactly the same – in all forms of English.

Of course we have all seen the classic examples such as these two below:

Let’s eat, grandma.
Let’s eat grandma.

Woman, without her man, is nothing.
Woman! Without her, man is nothing.

But these two examples concentrate only on the use of the comma. So how does a writer know when to use an em dash, an en dash, ellipses, or worse, a semi colon?

Well help is at hand in the form of this fantastic infographic, which gives absolute clarity to where and how punctuation should be used, correctly.

Now you have no excuse for bad punctuation! Do you?

Click on the image for a full size view

punctuation rules

 

Image courtesy of Visual Communication Guy

2 thoughts on “Are There Really 69 Punctuation Rules?

  • Ximena
    February 6, 2016 at 11:07 am
    This has to be my first, one and only top notch PET PEEVE kringe when reading anything!! It’s like pulling the very last hair on top of my skull! I suppose because I was raised as much of a. ‘Spotless!’ Writer!’ That when I see or hear a person with improper speaking or writing my teeth just clench!

    • Trish
      January 21, 2017 at 8:14 pm
      And what about spelling? This is the first time I’ve ever seen cringe written as kringe.

